Vision Clinic

Appalachian Miles for Smiles, a nonprofit that provides health care services to the uninsured and underinsured in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, held a vision clinic at Harmony Church on Monday. Above, Michelle Campbell conducts a patient exam.

 CONTRIBUTED

KINGSPORT — Appalachian Miles for Smiles, a nonprofit that provides health care services to the uninsured and underinsured in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, held a vision clinic at Harmony Church on Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you