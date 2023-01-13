ABINGDON — It’s business as usual for a nonprofit organization after a Christmastime fire left its building with extensive damage.
The Dec. 27 blaze at Appalachian Events and Gaming Center at 300 Senior Drive originated in the HVAC system.
The fire had been going for a long time before firefighters from Abingdon and Meadowview were notified to extinguish the late-night blaze.
“Just for the cleanup of the building, it’s probably going to cost around $300,000,” said Randy Callahan, director of the center.
The center is most known for its senior services and Meals on Wheels program that delivers 62 free meals twice each week and in-house to approximately 600 people who are homebound and disabled.
“Our staff pitched in to help with the meals after the fire, bringing in Crockpots and microwaves until our gas stoves and ovens got turned back on,” Callahan said. “I’m not going to stop providing the meals if I don’t have to. Really, if the building burned down around us, I would still set up a tent in the parking lot to keep the program running.”
According to Callahan, the center, formerly known as the Abingdon Senior Center and later the Community Center of Abingdon, recently became a gaming center to help pay for the costs required to run its meal program and other services.
To help offset the operating costs, the center recently acquired Power Tab machines that offer winnings of up to $1,000 jackpots. The center also holds traditional bingo nights on Wednesdays and Sundays and Texas Hold ’em every Friday and Saturday night.
The gaming center will continue to operate in the Virginia Ballroom, which had minimal damage.
“It takes $320,000 to operate the entire center each year,” Callahan said. “If we shut our doors, we will lose thousands of dollars each day. That’s the bottom line.”
The director said he will not be able to rent the facility for private events until renovations are complete. According to him, the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which offers a long-term care solution for older adults, was preparing to rent the back portion of the building before the fire broke out.
From what Callahan has learned from property damage mitigators, a complete renovation of the building will probably cost more than $500,000.
“The Senior Room where the fire broke out in the back is completely destroyed,” he said. “The smoke damage is so bad that everything has to be thrown out — the tables, chairs, refrigerators and even filing cabinets.”
“We have white tables in there, and now they are pitch black,” Callahan said. “The whole back of the building is destroyed and has to be gutted and replaced because of damages.
“According to what I was told, they may have to remove the entire back half of the roof in order to repair the ceiling. The fire burned up in the ceiling for several hours, according to the fire chief.”
In order to reset the rafters, the roof on the back section may need to be removed, Callahan said.
Though the fire originated in the back of the building, smoke damage affected the entire structure.
“Anything that has a motor and runs constantly is contaminated from the smoke,” said Callahan, who added that thousands of dollars’ worth of food stored in the center’s 10 freezers will have to be discarded.
“As much as I hate to throw out all of that food, I can’t take the chance of making even one of our clients sick.”
Callahan said the center receives food donations from Walmart and Sam’s Club on a regular basis to help with preparing the meals. “I worry I won’t get enough donations to replace that food as quickly as it is needed.”
The list of damages goes on, he said.
The center’s signature space, the Virginia Ballroom, will need to be repainted. The 6,000-square-foot ballroom space and dance floor is a popular venue for receptions, dinners and other special events.
Other areas at the center that will need attention are the Dogwood Room, a 2,100-square-foot space that seats up to 150 people, and the Cardinal Room, an 860-square-foot room that seats up to 40 people.
“If there is an upside to all of this, it will give us the opportunity to modernize and make the building look better,” said Callahan, who often looks on the bright side when it comes to operating the center.
Callahan is employing two locally owned businesses to complete the renovations: Wolf Hills Restoration and KS Wilson Contracting.
“They’ve been very accommodating, putting us under the emergency status and prioritizing us because of what we do,” Callahan said. “We couldn’t get anyone else out here to even look at us after the fire because so many businesses were dealing with broken pipes from the cold spell.
“I have people who depend on us for free meals. We’re doing our best to continue to serve the community so they can eat.”
Callahan said monetary donations are always appreciated and can be made by check, cash or credit card to Appalachian Events and Gaming Center.