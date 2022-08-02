Members of community group Forward Appalachia get ready to school visitors to Appalachia Railroad Days this week about a slice of the town's history. The festival runs Thursday through Saturday with games, food, drink, crafts, music and free tours of the preserved one-room school house.
Artist Teresa Robinette is shown with a section of the town’s downtown mural designed to get viewers involved with the art — sets of angel wings where folks can get their picture taken.
Artist Teresa Robinette with her contribution to Appalachia Railroad Days - a mural of the town's coal and railroad heritage.
APPALACHIA — Teresa Robinette has put herself against the wall to help Forward Appalachia do its part for the town’s annual Railroad Days.
Robinette, coordinator of the Charles Harris Gallery at the Lonesome Pine Regional Library in Wise, has taken on a project that she, Forward Appalachia Coordinator Susan Barnette and other group members hope will get residents and visitors more invested in the town.
“We started small in 2014,” Barnette said of Forward Appalachia. “We just wanted to help decorate the town, and that started with planting some flowers.”
Since then, Forward Appalachia has seen its garden grow to helping start several beautification projects and working with town government, schools and other volunteer groups on projects such as preservation of the old Kelly View School and installation of the town’s version of a Virginia Is For Lovers LOVE sign.
Forward Appalachia approached Robinette for its latest project: reconditioning a mural next to the Appalachia Towers and across from the Appalachia Cultural Arts building on Main Street.
“The town has been great in its support,” Robinette said Monday as she inspected her progress. “Town workers cut down trees that hung over the top of the wall and put gravel down along the base. If I needed the bucket truck to paint at the top, they brought it over as soon as it was available.”
Robinette said the project combines preservation work on the retaining wall, a series of panels depicting Appalachia as a bustling coal and railroad town in the early half of the 20th century, and a panel designed to get people to stop and become part of the artwork.
A series of white-and-gold angel wings at different levels gives viewers a chance to have their photo taken “earning their wings” against a blue backdrop. Robinette said buttresses on either side of the wings panel allow people to make their connection to the town and art more permanent. For a $5 fee, people can have their names painted on the wall supports.
The fee goes to Forward Appalachia to help fund other projects in town, Robinette said.
“Art should make you want to get involved with it,” Robinette added.
Another large panel — a nighttime street scene of 1930s Appalachia — connects to a 1939 federal Works Progress Administration mural at the town Post Office, Robinette said. The WPA mural, painted by Lucile Blanch, drew on Blanch’s stay at the long-demolished Huston Hotel, and Robinette said a painted lamplit window features an empty chair in a window where Blanch may have watched the town as she worked out the mural’s design.
Other panels will depict miners underground and the L&N Railroad. The mural-in-progress will be the backdrop for much of Railroad Days’ downtown events starting Thursday at 6 p.m. with Music and Ministry Night.
Friday’s Party Rock and Roll and Bears Roll Night starts at 6 p.m. with more music, a beer garden and a chance for folks to meet the Union High School football team and cheerleaders.
Saturday is Coal & Railroad Celebration Day starting at 8 a.m. with a 5K race, followed at 10 a.m. with a day and evening of kids games, food and drink, car and bike show, crafts, bank robbery re-enactments, beer garden, and music starting at 7 p.m. with acts From the Edge and 7 Bridges — Ultimate Eagles Tribute.
Free tours of the Kelly View School will be offered Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with shuttle service to and from the school provided by Mountain Empire transit.
The Lonesome Pine Model Railroaders will operate their layout at the old Appalachia High School Library during Railroad Days.
Appalachia Railroad Days is organized by the Appalachia Special Projects Committee.