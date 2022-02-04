There are only two congressionally designated national days of service in the United States, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and September 11th. These are days on which we are encouraged to engage with one another in acts of service to benefit our neighbors and community.
However, intentionally doing good in one’s own community isn’t restricted to a specific date or holiday. This is something that we can all do on any day of the week. Whether you’re building houses with Habitat for Humanity, delivering food for Meals on Wheels, tutoring children at the Boys & Girls Club or collecting pet supplies for the local animal shelter, opportunities to serve our community and neighbors in need are all around us.
Each hour that you volunteer directly benefits others and deepens the connections you have to your community. Additionally, according to Independent Sector, every hour volunteered in Tennessee can be valued at $24.52, representing significant cost savings for any local organizations you choose to serve. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday was celebrated this past month, said “Everybody can be great because anybody can serve ... You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission encourages you to embody this spirit of love and volunteerism by choosing to engage in acts of service to benefit our Kingsport community and neighbors in need. For ideas on how you can volunteer in Kingsport and the surrounding area, reach out to one of your local commission members or visit www.volunteer-united.org. If you’d like to serve on one of Kingsport’s many boards and commissions, visit www. kingsporttn.gov/ servekingsport/ to learn more.