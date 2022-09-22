featured Annual Riverview cleanup set for Saturday By EMILY STEWART estewart@timesnews.net Emily Stewart Author email Sep 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Staff reports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — Calling all volunteers and community caregivers! The yearly Kingsport cleanup is just around the corner.People of all ages are welcome to lend a hand this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon for volunteer hours and a chance to give back to the community.This year, the cleanup is partnering with South Central/New Vision Youth Group, Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Kingsport Public Works and Kingsport Parks and Recreation. Participants will meet at the Riverview Splash Pad, where trash bags, gloves, masks and hand sanitizer for the clean-up will be provided.A light breakfast of doughnuts and juice will be offered in the morning. Lunch will also be served, consisting of chili beans, soup beans, cornbread, coleslaw, crackers and drinks.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video For more information, contact Johnnie May Swagerty at (423) 429-7553. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clean-up Breakfast Food Gastronomy Kingsport Lunch Sanitizer Participant Bean Juice Cleanup Emily Stewart Author email Follow Emily Stewart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR