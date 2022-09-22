Local news logo
Staff reports

KINGSPORT — Calling all volunteers and community caregivers! The yearly Kingsport cleanup is just around the corner.

People of all ages are welcome to lend a hand this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon for volunteer hours and a chance to give back to the community.

For more information, contact Johnnie May Swagerty at (423) 429-7553.