032623Coco

Coco is a 5-year-old female cat at Petworks Animal Services. Petworks will be hosting its annual Rhinestone Roundup fundraiser.

 Contributed

KINGSPORT — Kitties and puppies will be looking for help as Petworks Animal Services holds its annual fundraiser, Rhinestone Roundup, on Friday, April 14.

The event will be at the MeadowView Marriott Resort & Convention Center, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

To purchase tickets, go to petworkstn.com. For more information, email furballkpt@gmail.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you