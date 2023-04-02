featured Annual Rhinestone Roundup ready as Petworks prepares for fundraiser By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Apr 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Coco is a 5-year-old female cat at Petworks Animal Services. Petworks will be hosting its annual Rhinestone Roundup fundraiser. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — Kitties and puppies will be looking for help as Petworks Animal Services holds its annual fundraiser, Rhinestone Roundup, on Friday, April 14.The event will be at the MeadowView Marriott Resort & Convention Center, starting at 5:30 p.m.The event will include dinner, a live and silent auction and music by Jeff Lane & J.R. and the Big Guns, organizers said. Individual tickets are $125. But there are also several opportunities to help out the animals even more through select sponsorships.Sponsorships offered include:Friends of Petworks sponsor ($500)Opportunity for those cannot attendRecognition in the Rhinestone Roundup programWrangler Sponsors ($1,000, 10 available)Two complimentary ticketsSignage at tableRecognition in the Rhinestone Roundup program Lasso Selfie Station($2,000, one available)Two complimentary ticketsSignage at selfie station areaRecognition in theRhinestone Roundup programSilver Spur Sponsor ($2,500, five available)Four complimentary ticketsSignage at tableRecognition on event signageInfomercial during the event from the stageRecognition in theRhinestone Roundup programDiamond Sponsor ($5,000, five available)10 complimentary ticketsRecognition on Petworks websiteInfomercial during event on stageRecognition in the Rhinestone Roundup programRecognition on event and table signageCorral Your Friends ($1,250)Event tickets for up to 10 friendsSignage at the table Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports To purchase tickets, go to petworkstn.com. For more information, email furballkpt@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Entertainment Advertising Zoology Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.