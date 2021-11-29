KINGSPORT — This year is the first time Allie’s three kids will receive gifts thanks to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. But for Allie, it’s an organization with which she is familiar.
Allie spent many Christmases as a child opening gifts provided to her family through the Angel Tree program, though she wasn’t aware of the help until later.
“I grew up on Angel Tree also,” she said. “I didn’t know how it worked when I was a child. I might have missed two years. They are great. Now they have something to open for Christmas.”
Allie and her children also utilize food stamps and public housing, just as her family did when she was growing up. This year, Allie is worried about the family’s heating situation as winter approaches.
“With these colder months,” Allie said, “we use space heaters. I worry about fires and things like that.”
Now that the holidays are upon us, though, Christmas is her main worry.
From L.O.L. Dolls to Spiderman toys, Allie said she just hoped her kids could have something to open on Christmas, which is where the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program came into play.
“My biggest worry was Christmas,” she said. “Thank goodness I got in touch with the Salvation Army and was able to get on the Angel Tree. I think the Salvation Army Angel Tree program is awesome. They really help families in need who have tough times. I praise them for that.
“My kids, they’re grateful for everything. I’m just hoping that they’re happy on Christmas.”
