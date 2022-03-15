WISE — The Pound Town Council now has a full complement of members.
The 30th Judicial Circuit’s four judges on Monday cleared up a March 3 order on interim council appointments after three resignations in the last five months of 2021.
Monday’s order specifies which terms each appointee would fill along with the next person up to fill an appointment rejected by the town’s former mayor.
Kristin Foley, the newest council member, will fill Clifton Cauthorne’s seat after his December resignation. The court originally appointed former mayor and town manager George Dean to the council without specifying whose term he would finish.
Dean refused the appointment, saying he did not want to be on the council because he did not want to work with his successor, Mayor Stacey Carson. He also said he was dissatisfied with the direction the town was taking since he left office.
Foley will serve until Dec. 31, 2024.
Monday’s order also set terms for Kensleigh Browning and Doris Mullins, who took their oaths of office just over a week ago. Browning will replace Marley Green, who resigned in August, for a term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
Mullins will replace Danny Stanley, who also resigned in December, with her term ending Dec. 31, 2022.
Foley, Mullins and Browning took their oaths under the new court order Monday before Deputy Circuit Court Clerk Julie Bates. All three said they looked forward to working to tackle challenges facing the town.
“I’m excited for a fresh start,” Browning said after Monday’s swearing-in, “and I look forward to working together with everybody and hopefully saving our town and leaving something good for our kids.”
“I’m looking forward to working with all my new friends, and I hope we can agree to disagree professionally,” Foley said. “We’ll see what the future holds for the town of Pound.”
“We’re going to work hard together,” Mullins added.
The three each said they hope to show House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore that they are serious about restoring town government.
Kilgore introduced legislation that passed in this year’s General Assembly session to revoke the town’s charter in November 2023 if council does not show progress in working together and getting proper training in local government procedures.
“I hope (Kilgore) sees what our community means to each one of us, to everyone else and our businesses,” Browning said.
The three new members join Leabern Kennedy, who won a special election in November to fill the term of Phil Cantrell Jr., who resigned in February 2021 after citing health issues. Kennedy’s term ends Dec. 31 this year.
Cantrell’s brother, Glenn Cantrell, is the only council member not under appointment or special election.
One of the council’s immediate tasks will be to pass an ordinance shifting town elections from May to November in compliance with a 2021 General Assembly law ordering all Virginia municipal elections be held in November.
The council holds its first meeting with a quorum in three months on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.