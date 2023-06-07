KINGSPORT — An anchor from a 1940s Navy vessel long on display in Kingsport is no longer in the Model City.
The vessel from which the anchor came survived a Japanese suicide attack in the 1940s and went on to transport two astronauts in the 1960s before being decommissioned.
Now the World War II-era USS Randolph aircraft carrier anchor — on display in front of the now former Sullivan North High School since the mid-1990s and before that at the old Naval Reserve Center near Stone Drive in front of Holston Army Ammunition Plant — is headed to a veterans park in Missouri.
Jim Wilmoth, a retired Navy officer and the senior naval science instructor in North’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) from 1993 to 2014, said the anchor was moved to North about 1995, after the closure of the naval center. Wilmoth said North career technical masonry students built the base and a plaque holder for the anchor.
Wilmoth said he remembers military guard members hauling the anchor to North on a flatbed trailer. Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said Wilmoth was instrumental in getting the anchor placed at North.
Wilmoth said he was glad the anchor stayed at North for nearly three decades, but that he most treasures memories of JROTC students there. The anchor never belonged to the Sullivan County Schools or Kingsport but was on loan for display here.
WHO IS HAULING THE ANCHOR AND WHY?
Retired Marine Robert Cruz of Lebanon, Missouri, left Kingsport on Wednesday morning with the more than 15-ton anchor made in 1943 on his tractor- trailer. He volunteered for the move for expenses only from the city.
The anchor is heading out on a 900-mile trip to Lebanon, first to be sandblasted and repainted in time for placement and a dedication at the Lebanon Veterans Memorial Park. It will sit near an Army tank and helicopter already on display there.
“I can take my grandchildren and, hopefully, my great grandchildren to the Veterans Memorial Park,” Cruz said. “I can tell them grandpa hauled this.”
Steve Hull, with Wagons for Warriors, was instrumental in helping find the anchor for the park, said Derek Gean, spokesman for the city of Lebanon, which maintains the veterans park.
HISTORY OF THE CARRIER
According to the USS Randolph Reunion Association plaque for the anchor, being moved with the anchor, the Essex-class Randolph was commissioned in 1944 and decommissioned in 1969.
It served in the Pacific during World War II, surviving a kamikaze attack at Ulithi, and later joined fleets in the Atlantic and Mediterranean.
In the 1960s, the Randolph recovered the Mercury astronaut Gus Grissom and returned astronaut John Glenn, the first American to orbit the earth, to Grand Turk Island for his post-orbit medical exam.
Records show that a man from Lebanon, John Jenkins, who died in 2018, may have served on the ship, according to Gean. Listings from the website hullnumber.com listed two men from Johnson City as having served on the carrier as well as one each from Kingsport, Elizabethton and Jonesville.
Two other anchors from this ship are located at Toms Run, New Jersey, and at the University of Texas in Austin.
MOVING 15-PLUS TONS OF METAL
Gillespie Inc. Crane and Rigging/Universal Machine Tool used a crane to hoist the anchor onto the retired Marine’s trailer as a misty rain fell Wednesday morning.
“This is a first for us,” rigger Jeff Flanary said, and crane operator Randy Lyons said it was his first anchor move ever. Flanary said the owner of the company is a veteran proud to help move the military relic.
The anchor, according to marks on the bottom of it, weighed 30,590 pounds — 15 tons and 590 pounds — when it was made in 1943 in the Norfolk, Virginia, naval yard. However, with the accompanying chains, Flanary said the total weight is between 18 and 19 tons, about 37,000 pounds.
A welder on the anchor left the initials J.L.
Cruz said his trailer, normally used to transport Tracker boats to Bass Pro and Cabela’s locations nationwide, is certified for 54,000 pounds. He’s been hauling the boats for 12 years.
His trip here was about 700 miles, but because of narrow and weight-limited bridges along that route, the trip back is about 900 miles and will take nine hours.
His route is Interstate 81 to I-40 and then Nashville, I-24 North through Kentucky to Illinois, then I-57 South to U.S. Highway 60, a four-lane into Missouri to Springfield, and then U.S. Highway 65 North to I-44 East to Lebanon.
“It’s going straight to the sandblaster,” Cruz said.
“We’re expecting it to arrive about 2 o’clock Thursday,” Gean said.
The plan is to have the anchor be displayed alongside an Abrams tank and Apache helicopter in the park in time for a dedication Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
FROM NEWSPAPER ARTICLE TO HAULING
Cruz first learned for the plans for the anchor to be displayed in Lebanon after reading an article in the Laclede County Record, prompting him to volunteer to transport the anchor. Gean said Cruz had a son and father who served in the Marines, as well as a brother who served in the Navy, and said he wanted to help out his hometown.
“I felt I had to do it for me dad, my son and my brother,” Cruz said, adding that his dad was a Lebanon police officer for 25 years and a sheriff’s deputy for 2½ years after that. “This was my way of saying thanks.”
Cruz said his son, Joel, committed suicide Jan. 17, 2018, following a medical discharged from the Marines after serving in Afghanistan. A friend of his son and the family, another former Marine, committed suicide in 2014.
The January 2018 calendar in the cab of his truck has a large paper clip holding it on January, with Jan. 17 in the middle, initially unintentionally.
“I’ve always left that calendar up to remember him,” Cruz said of his son.