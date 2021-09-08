NORTON — AmeriCorps is at it again in Norton.
An 11-member team of volunteers under the federal AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps has been busy helping Norton city workers spruce up the new Expo Center and paint streetlight poles along Park Avenue in recent weeks.
A large part of the team’s work, though, has been under city Trails Coordinator Shayne Fields and his assistant, Josh Outsey, in a sight like that of the Civilian Conservation Corps’ work on the mountain above Norton seven decades earlier.
“The city has always been very welcoming of AmeriCorps volunteers in previous years,” Fields said Wednesday as he walked along the latest section of the city’s recreational trail network, the Campground Trail loop above the Flag Rock Recreation Area’s upper campground area.
Along the trail, groups of two and three volunteers cleared debris and helped groom what will be a section of mountain biking and hiking trail. The team spans as many states as its members, from Oregon and California, to Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Mississippi, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York and Louisiana.
“It’s an opportunity to travel, meet new people and help in the community,” said Frenchtown, New Jersey, resident Claire O’Hearn as she raked a section of trail with team leader and Iowan Kyle Scheer and Beth Lumia from New York.
“Helping other people makes me happy,” O’Hearn said, wiping some trail dirt from her face.
Fields said AmeriCorps teams have helped build or improve several miles of what will be a 13- to 14-mile system running through the Flag Rock complex and around the city reservoir above Flag Rock.
Volunteer Cody Baker from Mississippi said his path into AmeriCorps came as the pandemic affected his plans to enter Air Force officer candidate school.
“I wanted to do something for my community,” Baker said as he worked another trail section with Maria Rusnak from Ukraine via Louisiana and Jaden Briggs from Minnesota.
Rusnak also decided to volunteer for AmeriCorps a month after the pandemic started in 2020. Briggs took the same path.
“I wanted to do something and go somewhere, but I didn’t want to sit in a classroom,” Briggs added.
“AmeriCorps volunteers have really helped build up the Norton trails system,” Fields said. “We’re even hoping to build a couple of new trails above here eventually, the Major Tom and the Ground Control trails, so we can have signs on each: Major Tom to Ground Control and Ground Control to Major Tom.”
In the near-term, Fields said a new Bigfoot trail and a rerouting of the Legion Trail from the city’s Legion Park will make it easier for hikers to climb to the recreation area and then trek over to the Woodbooger statue near the Flag Rock overlook.
Genevieve Meadows from Williamsburg, Virginia, said AmeriCorps has been a family affair this year, with her first assignment in Norton and her brother being assigned to flood relief in Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
“I wasn’t sure, because of the pandemic, what I was going to do after I graduated from college,” said Meadows. “I’d always enjoyed volunteering and reaching out to people, and I applied to AmeriCorps. “
Californian Carl Csaposs joined Ohioan Jack Impastado and North Carolinian Zaida Cilone on yet another trail section, raking dirt, clearing oversize rocks and grading the trail slope.
“I wanted to meet new people, serve a community and be outdoors,” Cilone said. “I love hiking, and there’s plenty of that here.”
Impastado took the AmeriCorps plunge after hearing about it from an aunt.
“I’m enjoying the people I work with, and living with them has been great,” Impastado said.
Austin Franklin, who comes from the area between Oregon’s high desert and farming region, said working in Norton has been a little damper than it is at home.
“I love it here,” Franklin said, “and I’m enjoying working and being with the people here.”