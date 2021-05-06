KINGSPORT — The American Red Cross and the Kingsport Fire Department are teaming up to offer free smoke alarm installations and fire safety planning to city residents.
These installations will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you’d like to schedule an appointment, call the Red Cross at (423) 390-8470 or email Dawn Day at dawn.day@redcross.org.
Home fires claim seven lives every day, but according to the American Red Cross, you can keep your family safe by following two simple steps: practice a two-minute escape drill and test your smoke alarms every month.
PRACTICING YOUR ESCAPE DRILL
First, draw out your home’s floor plan and plot your escape routes by using the worksheet found at www.redcross.org/soundthealarm.
Next:
• Practice your two-minute drill (from home to a safe meeting place) at least twice a year.
• Everyone in your household should know two ways to escape from each room in your home.
• In a real fire, remember to get out, stay out and call 911. Never go back inside for people, pets or things.
TEST YOUR SMOKE ALARMS
You can test your smoke alarms monthly simply by pressing the test button.
• You should hear three beeps, letting you know the alarm is working.
• Don’t hear the beeps? Then it’s time to change the batteries, if your model requires them.
• If your smoke alarm is 10 years old, it’s time to get a new alarm because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time.