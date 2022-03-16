KINGSPORT — Allandale Mansion will soon receive some touchups on parts of the more than 70-year-old property.
Starting next week, contractors from GRC Civil Services will be making improvements at Allandale Mansion.
City officials said the work will include the paving of the driveway and parking areas around the property.
The work starts on March 21 and will be completed by April 22.
Officials said during this time access to the mansion will be limited to the rear, northwest corner of the building.
Funding for this project is coming from $285,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds the city of Kingsport allocated last fall for a number of improvements to the Allandale Mansion property.
One improvement already complete is landscaping at the front of the mansion. Over the years, the shrubs and trees simply grew out of control and nearly covered the front of the mansion, Allandale Mansion Curator Rod Gemayel said.
“We had to do it because we couldn’t wait until spring,” Gemayel said. “We took out the big trees, removed the shrubs and reduced the size of our bed. It was just something we knew we needed to do.”
The mansion was first built in 1949 for Harvey and Ruth Brooks, who owned a 500-acre farm in the area with Angus cattle. It was also the site of the Brown home, a home built by Robert and Obenaida Phillips Netherland in 1852.
Allandale Mansion was built in the early 1950s and donated to the city of Kingsport in 1969 after the death of Harvey Brooks. The property includes the mansion, two barns, a picnic pavilion, two man-made ponds, an amphitheater and a Heron Dome.
Some of the last improvements on the property occurred in 2012 and 2013.
For the current project, it calls for several video cameras to be installed in strategic locations around the property. This measure is not in response to any particular incident, Gemayel said, just something to add security.
“It’s something we’ve known we need to add because you never know what’s going to happen,” Gemayel said.
Allandale Mansion hosts events — from weddings and reunions, to parties, showers, receptions and galas.
During Fun Fest, numerous activities also take place on the grounds of the mansion.