August Under the Stars at Allandale kicks off with comedy

Concertgoers enjoy a show at August Under the Stars in this 2019 file photo. The concert series kicks off again on Aug. 4.

 Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — August Under the Stars, a free summer concert series, is set to begin on Aug. 4, showcasing some of the best regional bands performing across the South, city officials announced on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the concerts will take place every Thursday in August at the Allandale Amphitheater.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., craft beer and food will go on sale at 5:30, and the concerts will begin at 7. The event is free and open to the public.

Schedule of performers:

Aug. 4:

  • Carson Peters and the Iron Mountain Band

Aug. 11:

  • Queens of Country with Hearts Gone South

Aug. 18:

  • Elliott and the Untouchables

Aug. 25:

  • Big Daddy Love

This is the seventh time the concert series has been held at the mansion since 2015. The series was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit www.augustunderthestars.com.

