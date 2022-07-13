KINGSPORT — August Under the Stars, a free summer concert series, is set to begin on Aug. 4, showcasing some of the best regional bands performing across the South, city officials announced on Wednesday.
According to a press release, the concerts will take place every Thursday in August at the Allandale Amphitheater.
Gates will open at 5 p.m., craft beer and food will go on sale at 5:30, and the concerts will begin at 7. The event is free and open to the public.
Schedule of performers:
Aug. 4:
- Carson Peters and the Iron Mountain Band
Aug. 11:
- Queens of Country with Hearts Gone South
Aug. 18:
- Elliott and the Untouchables
Aug. 25:
- Big Daddy Love
This is the seventh time the concert series has been held at the mansion since 2015. The series was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.