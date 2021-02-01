Like many others in our region, I was saddened to hear about (and report on) the closing of Tri-Cities Cinemas 7. For years, it was the go-to place for me and my family and I have many fond memories of sitting in those curved theaters, watching the latest summer blockbuster or animated movie with my wife and kids.
It wasn’t a cookie-cutter, big-name theater with everything at right angles, the staff all dressed the same and acting like animatronic ushers. Tri-Cities had a small-town feel. It was welcoming and comforting and the sort of place your uncle might run.
I shall miss it greatly.
Given the fact that the pandemic has nearly destroyed the movie theater industry, it would seem the best place to watch new movies in 2021 will be from the comfort of my own living room. Warner Bros. dropped a bomb recently by saying all of its 2021 new movies will be released online at HBO Max the same day as in the theaters.
Soon after, the streaming juggernaut Netflix announced it would be releasing a new movie every week during 2021, with more than 70 by the end of the year. I wonder if Disney Plus will follow suit? It’s already dipped its toe in the day one release waters with “Mulan” and “Soul.”
Could we see “Black Widow” and “The Eternals” on the small screen before we do on the big screen? Doubtful, but you never know what 2021 will bring.
Back to Netflix. According to a research report from Bankr, Netflix spent $19 billion on new content this year — nearly 10 times what it spent just five years ago. Everything from comedies, action, horror, thrillers, sci-fi, romance, family-friendly, musicals and even a western made the cut.
There’s no way I’m even going to watch half these new movies. I still haven’t finished the third season of “Glow” yet. So, what might I watch? Here’s a few of the new Netflix movies that caught my eye, and I just might have to add them to my queue.
“ARMY OF THE DEAD”
Written, directed and produced by Zack Snyder (“Justice League,” “Batman vs. Superman”), “Army of the Dead” is the follow-up to Snyder’s 2004 remake of George A. Romero’s “Dawn of the Dead.” The movie stars Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Theo Rossi (“Luke Cage”), one of the Asian actors from “The Wolverine,” and a bunch of bums I’ve never heard of before.
The $90 million zombie flick is about a group of mercenaries who take the ultimate gamble following the zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.
So it’s a heist flick set in a zombie apocalypse? It could be fun. It was co-written by Joby Harold (“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”) and Shay Hatten (“John Wick 3”) and a prequel is apparently already in the works. I’m not expecting acting or story development on a “Walking Dead” level, but it might be a fun videogame-style movie to check out when I’m bored.
“DON’T LOOK UP”
This sci-fi movie is written and directed by Adam McKay (who also wrote the screenplay for “Ant Man”), and includes a fairly all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Evans, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Matthew Perry, Ariana Grande and Tyler Perry.
According to Netflix, the movie “tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.” Guys, 1998 called and wants its story arc back. Regardless, I’m always up for a good disaster movie, so I’ll probably check it out when it drops later this year.
”ESCAPE FROM SPIDERHEAD”
In the near future, convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects to shorten their prison sentences. One such “volunteer” for a new drug capable of generating feelings of love begins questioning the reality of his emotions.
That’s the official synopsis for this movie starring Chris Hemsworth and directed by Joseph Kosinski (“Tron Legacy” and “Oblivion”). It also stars Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country” and “Birds of Prey”) and Miles Teller (“Fantastic Four”). Though the name is rather odd and the synopsis doesn’t exactly inspire tons of confidence, the movie was written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick of “Deadpool” 1 and 2 fame, so it could be the sleeper hit of 2021, much like “Extraction” (also starring Hemsworth) was in 2020.
“RED NOTICE”
This one is getting a lot of attention and promotion, given its big-name cast: Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. How can you go wrong with a movie starring Deadpool, Wonder Woman and the Champion. (Go ahead and Google it. I’ll wait.)
“Red Notice” follows a group of agents tracking down a globally wanted art thief. According to Netflix, it’s a “big budget” movie, but I’m guessing most of that “budget” went to its “big” stars. It was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed “Dodgeball” and “Skyscraper.” Not much of a selling point there, but hopefully the chemistry between the trinity of stars is enough to pull off a decent flick.
FINAL THOUGHTS
No, that’s not the name of a movie. It’s actually my final thoughts on Netflix’s 2021 schedule.
Many of the 70-plus movies scheduled for this year only have a brief synopsis listed online, a partial list of cast members and no actual release date. You’re just going to have to check Netflix periodically for any updates or announcements.
This move by Netflix clearly shows the streaming giant is flexing its muscles this year in an attempt to maintain its market position and to show the newcomers, like Apple and NBC, who is still the king of the hill. Even though most of the these movies won’t be in the $200 million price range, like a typical Marvel blockbuster, you are getting a steady stream of new content throughout the year.
And that alone is worth the price of admission.