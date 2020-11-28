GREENEVILLE — Even though 2020 has felt like the longest year in history, Christmas is right around the corner and will be arriving quicker than we think.
Which means you need to plan to take a trip to Greeneville on Dec. 5 and attend the first ever Tri-Cities Toy and Hobby Show. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be held at the Eastview Parks and Recreation Center, 456 E. Bernard Ave.
The cost of admission is only $5 and children ages 12 and under are admitted free.
Organizer Michael Stevens — who has done the toy and hobby show in the Tri-Cities for more than 15 years — said a friend asked him to bring his long-running show to Greeneville to help support a couple of new civic projects.
“(The parks and recreation department) has a couple of projects, an all-inclusive playground and dog park that’s opened, but those projects are needing some other things funded,” Stevens said. “I’m willing to try it. If it doesn’t do well, we’ll look at doing it again at a different time of the year. I know December is hard. You’re fighting the weather, you’re fighting Christmas, but I told him we’d try it.”
The one-day-only-show will feature the usual squad of dealers, about 60 so far, offering a wide assortment of collectibles, including thousands of comic books, new and used action figures, Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars, baseball and trading cards, vinyl albums, vintage toys and playsets, POP! Figures and plenty of pop culture collectibles.
“If you’ve ever been to the show in Gray, that’s what we’ll have, but it’ll be a little more scaled down,” Stevens said.
The reason being is there will be about 10 arts and crafts dealers on hand for the show as well. Normally, I’m not too fond of my comic and toy show being muddied up with arts and crafts stuff, but in this case I’m willing to give it a pass. It is for a good cause, after all.
“With it being that close to Christmas, I thought they would do as well or better than anybody else, and if they have Christmas items, it might be their last, best shot of selling them, three weeks before Christmas,” Stevens said.
As with the toy and hobby show at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in September, there will be COVID-19 protocols in place for the Greeneville event. Everyone’s temperature will be taken at the front door, everyone is required to wear a mask or face covering the entire time in the building, and Stevens said there will be plenty of hand sanitizer readily available.
I attended the September event and didn’t see any issues with these protocols, so it shouldn’t keep you away from this event. In fact, if you’re looking for something different or unique or rare as a Christmas gift this year, the Greeneville show might just be your best, last hope of that happening.
I know what you’re thinking. It’s the same old show, with the same old dealers. Maybe, but maybe not. You just don’t know who’s going to show up or what they might bring. The same old dealers come across stuff all the time. They get new inventory in every week most likely.
It could be the day where you find that boxed Transformer or that vintage Barbie you had as a child. You just don’t know until you go. I’m planning on it and so should you.
“I’m very hopeful, but I’ve never had it in Greeneville before, so I’m a little concerned about the turnout. I hope everyone stays safe, and if you do come out it helps raise some money for a good cause,” Stevens said. “And I’m always curious to see what people bring.”
So am I Michael. So am I.
Search for the Tri-Cities Toy and Hobby Show on Facebook to find out the latest news and information about the event and upcoming shows.