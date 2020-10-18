JOHNSON CITY — I’m of the generation that ushered video games into mainstream American culture.
It all started with Pong back in the 70s, then the one-button days of the Atari 2600. The Nintendo Entertainment System came next, followed soon after with the 16-bit wars. Finally came the rise of the Playstation and XBOX as the dominant consoles of the last two decades.
For nearly 50 years, video games have been a part of our lives. And they continue to change our lives in new and exciting ways with each new wave of games, hardware and accessories. One significant way video games have changed our lives is that people now get paid money to play games.
Serious money. I’m talking six figures or more depending on the tournament. Some of the biggest video game tournaments are drawing millions of viewers and awarding millions of dollars in prizes. Teams and players are sponsored by major companies. It’s like NASCAR but with more interest.
These video game players and tournaments make up what’s called eSports — organized, multiplayer video game competitions between professional or collegiate players. It’s a growing and thriving industry that has now come to East Tennessee.
I recently spoke with Jeff Shell, the interim coach of East Tennessee State University’s eSports program, about the team, how it came into being and about eSports in general.
Shell, a 2012 graduate of Science Hill High School, grew up in Roan Mountain and Johnson City and has always had a love of video games. Starcraft got him into the eSports scene, and League of Legends is what made him fall in love with it.
Shell said he’s been coaching eSports since late 2011 and previously served as the interim head coach at King. He did some work with ETSU’s team in 2012 when it was at the club level, then heard about the university’s plans to expand into an actual varsity program.
“I reached out to them and offered any assistance in getting the team set up and about the space, how to make better decisions on how the team should go and be built,” Shell said. From there, he got the interim coaching job.
And just because it’s video games doesn’t mean it isn’t work. It’s coaching, like any other sport or competition, Shell said. It may be fun and enjoyable to watch, but it still takes a lot of hard work for the players to be really good.
“It’s changed over the years. In the past, every time I’d mention (eSports), I’d have to explain it,” Shell said. “Then they ask if it’s a job you can have. Now, people say they saw the game last night or that they wish they had my job.”
ESPORTS AT ETSU
Earlier this year, ETSU announced it would be getting into the eSports arena by creating and funding a varsity team, following in the footsteps of King University (the first in our region to have an eSports program) and Milligan College.
There’s 22 students on the inaugural team at ETSU, mostly sophomores and juniors, but also a couple of seniors and freshmen. One even hails from Germany. And to make the program legitimate, ETSU ponied up $20,000 in scholarship support for 14 of the players.
That’s one of the key elements that differentiates a varsity team from say an eSport club, something ETSU has had since 2011.
“A varsity level team has more support from the college or university, including the hiring of a coaching staff, providing arena space and scholarships. That’s the big difference,” Shell said.
Around this time last year, students came forward and expressed an interest in having a varsity eSports program at ETSU. Tryouts were held earlier this year with 200 students applying. Only 22 made the cut.
It was a very competitive tryout season, Shell said.
THE GAMES PEOPLE PLAY
The students are divided into two teams with one competing in Overwatch (a first-person shooter) and the other in League of Legends (a multiplayer online battle arena style game). Both games are played on the PC, and the tournaments are hosted by the National Association of Collegiate E-Sports (NACE).
The Overwatch team competes every Monday and Thursday at 8 p.m. through Oct. 30. The League of Legends team plays on Tuesdays at 7 p.m., with the next match scheduled for Oct. 31. If you’d like to tune in and watch the matches, then go to twitch.tv/etsuesports.
ETSU won its first Overwatch tournament against Cornell College earlier this month but lost to the University of North Texas in its first League of Legends matchup.
“It’s definitely an emerging sport that is taking off nationally. We’re still in the grassroots level, and a lot of schools across the country may be competing but not necessarily have varsity level teams,” Shell said. “So this is an exciting moment for ETSU as we begin our competitions. We have built two outstanding teams comprised of students who have earned distinction for their gaming skills. Many are already highly ranked in Overwatch and League of Legends.”