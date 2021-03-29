KINGSPORT — I can’t remember the exact day (or year really) I received my first Atari 2600. It was either a birthday or Christmas, and I was probably around 8 or 9 years old when I got it. My memory is a tad fuzzy when it comes to things earlier than last week.
But what is crystal clear in my mind is the absolute thrill and excitement I experienced upon cracking open the colorful cardboard box that housed this magical, wood-grained console. It truly was a glorious day.
If you’re a child of the ’80s like I am, then chances are you either had an Atari 2600 or knew someone who did. You know you remember the iconic sound effects like Pitfall Harry’s jumps, Pac-man’s wakka-wakka and the thundering Missile Command explosions.
Simply put, it was nirvana.
Now, thanks to modern technology (and some pretty ingenious engineers) you can experience that thrill once again. And in true 4K style, no less.
I’m speaking of the new Atari VCS — a PC/console hybrid system that’s slated to come out later this spring (hopefully) following a highly successful crowd-funded campaign through Indiegogo. The system runs a proprietary version of Linux, but has the option of running Windows 10 or any other compatible operating system.
The console is powered by an AMD Ryzen R1606G processor with Radeon “Vega” graphics technology (basically a modern X86 PC processor). It’s got 32 GB of storage, 8 GB of RAM, with four USB ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility and support for 4K video.
In true Atari 2600 fashion, the controller that comes with the system is, of course, the classic one-button joystick. However, in true 21st century fashion, the joystick is now wireless, with an alternative button on the base, Bluetooth capable with vibration and LED light effects.
While in console mode, the Atari VCS dashboard provides games, apps and entertainment offerings, including the ability to host streaming services. Right out of the box, the system has 100 classic Atari games installed with the ability to access more from the Atari Store as well as such gaming apps as Antstream Arcade and Game Jolt.
Antstream offers hundreds of arcade games from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, while Game Jolt is the place to go for indie games, some 135,000 and counting.
When you put the Atari VCS in PC mode, you’ll be able to install and boot from a variety of operating systems, including Linux, Windows, Steam and Chrome. PC mode provides you an open experience for the TV, including streaming, office applications, social platforms, browsing, music and more. It’s also compatible with more PC peripherals.
The Atari VCS is more than just a throwback, emulator-style console with built-in games. We’ve had those for years, including multiple versions of the Atari 2600, along with the NES, SNES, Coleco, Intellivision and Playstation.
This is something completely different. And something I’d very much like to own. It’s got a price point of $400, which includes the classic joystick, a wireless modern controller (similar to an Xbox) and a free copy of Atari Vault (100 classic games).
Considering the system’s versatility and everything it has to offer to both casual and hardcore gamers, I’d say the retail price is pretty spot on.
Now I just need my own crowdfunded campaign to bring one of these babies into my living room.
Who wants to be the first contributor?