Fall decor in Kingsport

One resident in the Greenacres neighborhood managed to wrap Halloween, autumn and the harvest all into one nice yard decoration. Here you can seen a nice assortment of pumpkins (carved and uncarved), colorful flowers and friendly scarecrows — with a spooky skeleton tossed in for good measure.

 MATTHEW LANE — mlane@timesnews.net

