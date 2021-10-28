One resident in the Greenacres neighborhood managed to wrap Halloween, autumn and the harvest into one nice yard decoration. Here you can seen an assortment of pumpkins (carved and uncarved), colorful flowers and friendly scarecrows — with a spooky skeleton tossed in for good measure.
centerpiece
All for fall
Matthew Lane
Reporter
