KINGSPORT — A diverse field of candidates took center stage Wednesday evening to make their case that they should be elected to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The Kingsport Times News hosted the first of two forums at the Kingsport Renaissance Center theater with eight of the nine candidates running for alderman in attendance, including incumbents Colette George and Betsy Cooper and challengers Sara Buchanan, Joe Carr, Wesley Combs, Bob Harshbarger, Paul Montgomery and J.S. Moore. Gerald Sensabaugh, who was invited, did not attend.
Wednesday’s hour-long forum included questions on economic development and incentives, the effectiveness of regionalism, traffic concerns and the homeless situation. The second forum, for the mayoral candidates, will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the theater.
SARA BUCHANAN
Buchanan said her top three priorities are economic development, infrastructure and urban blight.
“We need to talk about growing small businesses and focusing on different levels, like industry, retail and other sectors to draw companies into Kingsport and grow jobs,” Buchanan said. “On urban blight, we need to help Lynn Garden and work on a broad-based approach to dealing with urban blight. On infrastructure, how can we capitalize on the federal funds that will be flowing soon?”
Regardless of the issue, Buchanan said everything she would do as an alderman would be based on evidence and research. She added that Kingsport doesn’t need to dedicate tax money to deal with the homeless situation, but rather create favorable conditions to help those who want to be helped.
She also believes Kingsport should take a cost-benefit approach to regionalism.
“I will be open with my constituents and will be providing them with information and data consistently,” she said.
JOE CARR
Carr, the youngest candidate running for alderman, said he is a Realtor who represents the generation with the most at stake in this election.
He said he plans to rekindle Kingsport, keep taxes low and schools great, while at the same time fixing infrastructure and not spending money on things the city does not need.
“I actually don’t think traffic congestion is that bad in Kingsport when compared to Johnson City or Knoxville. What I do hear is the citizens don’t want any more roundabouts and bike lanes ... and we need to bring back cruising on Broad Street for revitalization,” Carr said.
Carr said he believes the role of the BMA is to provide leadership in the community and a hand up to those who truly need it.
“Tax breaks have to be a good, long-term investment for the city, and I’d rather give them to regular people and not big corporations,” Carr said. “I want government to be as local and limited as possible and not picking winners and losers.”
WESLEY COMBS
Combs, a small business owner and entrepreneur, describes himself as an outside-the-box thinker with a constant focus on the future. These are the skills he wants to the bring to the BMA.
“Exiting the pandemic, local businesses are primed to grow, downtown is primed for that, and I want to make sure we’re promoting that,” Combs said. “Kingsport needs to work hard to access as much (federal relief funds) as we can, take that and put people to work, create jobs and make a lasting future (for the city).”
Combs said Kingsport needs to be at the table for the conversation on regionalism, and he thinks having Fun Fest and vehicle charging stations downtown would be good for the city and believes the city should look toward Ballad Health to help with the homeless situation.
“The root issues are often substance abuse and mental health, and I do think it’s important to look to Ballad to help address these two core issues,” Combs said. “I don’t think we need to tax our citizens (to address the homeless situation).”
BETSY COOPER
First elected to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen four years ago, Cooper is a retired kindergarten teacher and past member of the Kingsport Board of Education.
She noted that her calling in seeking re-election is that she feels compelled to give back to the community.
Cooper’s top priorities are economic development, downtown revitalization and infrastructure.
“The way downtown looks is a reflection on us,” Cooper said. “We’re making huge strides in (infrastructure). This past year we spent $3.5 million on roads and there is a plan moving forward on improving the roads in Kingsport.”
When it comes to incentives, mainly tax increment financing and payments in lieu of taxes, Cooper said she takes each request and looks at it individually. On regionalism, she understands a united voice is stronger, but as an elected official, her concern is Kingsport.
“I support regionalism and understand it ... but I want (people) to move and live in Kingsport,” she said.
COLETTE GEORGE
George is the broker/owner of Blue Ridge Properties and the city’s current vice mayor. She’s served two terms on the BMA and said she wants a third to help move a number of important projects forward.
“Quality of life, education and housing,” she said of her top three priorities. “The pandemic has changed how cities grow. So many people are trying to move into Kingsport and we don’t have the housing. And we have to keep our schools top notch and have a good quality of life where everyone wants to move to.”
On incentives, George believes the city has to vet each opportunity and what it brings to the community. On homeless, she said she could not find an example of government stepping in and solving the issue. And finally, when it makes sense, George said, Kingsport does regionalism “fantastically.”
“When you look at things like job creation and workforce training, homelessness ... we work together great,” George said. “When you look at how we’re doing with taxes for retail, we’re going to fight each other for it because that’s our tax structure.”
BOB HARSHBARGER
Harshbarger is a local pharmacist and small business owner for 10 years who grew up in Kingsport. His priorities are much like his fellow candidates: economic development, infrastructure and education.
“Business recruitment is a necessity and investing in the businesses who are already here,” Harshbarger said. “Our education system is the crown jewel of Kingsport and I want to do everything we can to provide for that success.”
Harshbarger does not endorse spending tax dollars on supporting the homeless and believes funding needs to come from the state and federal government for efforts to be successful.
Whatever Kingsport pursues to help homelessness, it needs to be sustainable, he said.
“We need to come together as a region and focus on mental health and substance abuse,” Harshbarger said. On regionalism, he said he appreciates the idea, but that his main motto is “Kingsport first.”
PAUL MONTGOMERY
Montgomery is a retired Eastman Chemical Co. executive who has 30 years of community service under his belt. He believes that nine people running for three slots on the BMA speaks well of the Model City.
“Education, infrastructure and economic development are the key things I want to emphasize and stress,” Montgomery said. “Getting our youth to stay here is very important. We need to retain them and the key to that is jobs. We have to have enough opportunities for all citizens to call this a permanent home.”
Montgomery said it’s best to use incentives that are feasible and make sense for Kingsport.
“A couple of projects in the region ... the medical school and pharmacy school are what we can do when we pool our resources together,” he said. “We have to put Kingsport in the best position possible to attract and retain businesses that work well for us. Big ticket (projects) we should work together and the smaller items I think Kingsport first.”
J.S. MOORE
Moore is an author, a disabled veteran and someone who believes strongly in the creation of a hospital authority to oversee Ballad Health and more efforts to help the homeless.
“At HMG (Holston Medical Group) you get one bill; at Ballad you get 10. There’s something wrong with that,” Moore said. “The Job Corps ... we should do something like that for our homeless with training behind it, to put them to work and not enable them. Help them get back on their feet.”
In terms of leadership and the BMA, Moore said Kingsport needs to reshuffle the deck.
He said he believes Eastman should be doing more in the community, with education and infrastructure, and thinks the federal relief dollars could go toward establishing a homeless shelter.
“By and large, we’ve looked at (homelessness) in the wrong way. I was ashamed when we put the blocks on the benches. If we’re going to be the Model City, we need to help those who need help the most,” Moore said.