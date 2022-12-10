BLOUNTVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Tri-Cities Airport with lower passenger traffic and businesses more cautious about expanding their footprint.
“At the height of COVID, we lost 90% of our customers at our lowest point,” Gene Cossey, TCA executive director, said.
Cossey made his comments as TCA hosted a Legislative Day, during which local and state lawmakers heard an update on the latest developments at the facility.
Cossey told lawmakers that while the airport is rebounding from the pandemic, it hasn’t quite overcome all of the effects.
“Right now, we’re still in a recovery point,” he said.
Development of the airport began in the 1940s, and there have been several expansions since then. The facility serves Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and parts of North Carolina and Kentucky.
Cossey said before COVID hit, the airport was seeing growth. However, since then passenger traffic and general aviation usage have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.
The airport is also restricted by the Federal Aviation Administration on what marketing can be done, so that has handcuffed airport officials, Cossey said.
However, when the airport has marketed, its efforts have paid off, he noted. For example, the airport conducted a marketing campaign in St. Petersburg, Florida, and saw a 10% increase in traffic.
Cossey also said there are struggles resulting from what the airlines are doing.
One potential concern is airline employment. He said airlines are struggling with having enough pilots and crew to staff their planes and have been transferring some of those crew members to larger aircraft, which leaves no one to operate the smaller planes.
“If the airlines go bigger, they are going to quit flying here,” he said.
Cossey also addressed Aerospace Park, a business and industrial site at the airport that has been worked on by regional leaders over the past 25 years.
The park recently saw its first business open within the park, an industrial partner bringing 10 to 15 jobs to the area.
“We expect them to grow significantly,” he said.
Officials believe that at full capacity the park will be able to provide anywhere from 1,500 to 2,500 jobs.
After COVID, Cossey noted, many businesses have contracted or canceled expansion plans.
He said there are efforts underway to reach out to businesses proactively and tell them about Aerospace Park.
“There’s not a lot of airports with 160 acres next to the taxiway,” he said.
Those efforts have included looking to hire a consultant who will get the word out and look for potential investors.
The Legislative Day was the second held at the airport. Cossey said he felt it was a good opportunity for lawmakers to know how the airport is handling business.
“The airport is a regional asset and your asset,” he said.