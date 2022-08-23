NORTON — Marybeth Adkins, Erin Wyatt and Angel Mefford agree on one thing; it is never too soon to find a way out of an abusive relationship.
Adkins, director of Family Crisis Support Services and FCSS advocates Wyatt and Mefford are often the first contact for someone in the Norton and Wise County area when they are leaving home because of physical or psychological abuse. Adkins said those situations have been on the rise since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve seen reported abuse case numbers rise by 73% in the past couple of years,” Adkins said Monday.
“The kinds of cases we’re seeing are just becoming more intense in every way,” Mefford added.
Adkins and the FCSS team comprise one of the main non-judicial avenues for someone trying to escape an abusive situation. That help includes shelter, clothing, food and assistance with planning how to begin a new life away from a partner or spouse.
“Our programs are really strong on advocacy,” said Adkins, “but it’s become a capacity issue for us, and we have a limited capacity.”
FCSS can help its clients find help in improving their personal situation, Adkins said, and that can lead to the Wise County Victim Witness Program in cases where the abuse rises to criminal charges.
Adkins said the Norton area has already seen three cases in the past four months, two still under investigation, that have involved fatalities.
“That also shows it takes something happening before the community becomes aware again of the resources available,” Adkins said.
Mefford said she has seen many examples where an abused spouse or partner arrives at FCSS after just finding out about the agency from a friend or neighbor who may have relied on the agency before.
“They come here and say they’d never heard about us until they showed up here,” Mefford said. “Talking about abuse in many communities can be a taboo subject for some people. A lot of the culture in this area is, we don’t talk about that.”
Wyatt said escaping an abusive situation often leads to immediate anxieties and doubts.
“If he goes to jail, how am I going to feed my kids?” Wyatt said of the kinds of issues FCSS advocates see in clients. “Are they going to have a roof over their head?”
Adkins said mental and behavioral health services are also limited in availability in the region, and that means getting appropriate treatment for abusers and abused can be an uncertain proposition.
“At a state or federal level when they hear about the problem and you still get level funding, it’s hard when you can’t handle the capacity,” Adkins said.
Mefford said her role at FCSS also involves visiting schools and conducting programs about avoiding abusive relationships.
“Going out in the schools, I’ll have kids approach me and tell how their parents may be experiencing abuse,” said Mefford. “You just don’t hear people talking about it in the open.”
Adkins said making the decision to get away from an abusive spouse or partner is often difficult, but putting off the decision can be worse.
“It’s happening and it’s getting worse,” said Adkins.