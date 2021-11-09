BRISTOL — The Advance Bristol Foundation is ready to enhance downtown Bristol through a recent $25,000 contribution.
Advance Bristol recently awarded the $25,000 to Believe in Bristol to help fund the installation of a speaker system downtown. A press release from Advance Bristol said the $70,000 project is being subsidized via an additional $25,000 provided by Believe in Bristol, $5,000 each from Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia, and $10,000 from Main Street program grants and other private investors.
“The idea for the speaker system stemmed from input that our downtown merchants received from shoppers during the holiday season,” said Believe in Bristol Executive Director Maggie Elliott in the release. “The only thing missing from our annual Christmas Open House has been music playing on the sidewalks and streets, so we feel that this project will positively benefit our community and greatly enhance our existing arts and entertainment district.”
Advance Bristol is an organization designed to foster economic growth and community development in the twin cities. The organization works in collaboration with Believe in Bristol, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, local governments, and community business and industry, the release said, to encourage the private sector “to provide financial support and partner with the public sector to execute projects that benefit Bristol’s economic viability and overall appeal.”
The speaker system will enable music to be played in the downtown area during regular business hours and will span the length of State Street, from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Commonwealth Avenue and Volunteer Parkway, with additional coverage on adjacent side streets. The release said phase one of the project is set for completion and use around the holiday season. The project is expected to be completed by early spring 2022.
Advance Bristol also recently unveiled its economic development initiatives.
That list includes:
- Expanding educational programming and workforce development
- Pursuing additional greenspace and common gathering areas downtown
- Creating a façade improvement grant program
- Establishing and developing art and cultural districts, among other goals.
Potential long-term projects for the organization include:
- Additional downtown parking opportunities
- A world-class indoor sports complex
- Downtown street arch placement and interstate gateway(s) signage
- A redesign of West State Street
- New programs and services for the homeless population
- Investment in new housing developments
- Broadening opportunities to use Bristol’s natural resources and outdoor activities.