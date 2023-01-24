Gas
NASHVILLE — Over last week, gas prices continued their trend upward, showing an average increase of 18 cents, according to AAA.

The state average per gallon now sits at $3.15, a 42-cent increase from last month and an 11-cent increase from last year.

