NASHVILLE — Over last week, gas prices continued their trend upward, showing an average increase of 18 cents, according to AAA.
The state average per gallon now sits at $3.15, a 42-cent increase from last month and an 11-cent increase from last year.
"Our local gas prices are continuing to be volatile thanks to strong gains in crude oil pricing," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "We're seeing higher crude oil prices based on the belief that fuel demand will ramp-up as China reopens its economy. Since China is the largest oil importer in the world, and oil is a globally traded commodity, global fluctuations in supply and demand can have an effect on the prices we see at the local gas pump. It's very likely that the volatility in our pump prices will continue again this week, and where prices go from here will be contingent on what happens in the oil market this week."
Of the gas stations in Tennessee, 15% have average prices below $3. For regular unleaded, the bottom 10% of prices are $2.96, and the top 10% are $3.40.
The milder weather has shown an increase in trips to the gas pump, pushing the high demand and slightly more expensive crude oil to raise the national price average by 12 cents. The average price is now $3.42 per gallon, a 33-cent increase from last month and a 10-cent increase from last year.
The Energy Information Administration has seen some changes in demand last week, as 7.56 million barrels per day jumped to 8.05 million. Plus, total domestic gasoline stocks spiked from 3.5 million barrels of crude oil to 230.3 million. The high demand could lead to rising pump prices throughout the week.
WTI increased 98 cents by the close of Friday’s formal trading session, now settled at $81.31, AAA reported. Crude oil prices rose at the end of last week, largely due to increased market optimism that the demand for crude oil will see strong increases. The market believes that the re-opening of China’s economy will help to boost demand while supporting elevated prices.
Tennessee’s most expensive metro markets include Johnson City at $3.19, Cleveland at $3.19 and Nashville at $3.18. The least expensive metro markets include Morristown at $3.08, Knoxville at $3.08 and Chattanooga at $3.13.
