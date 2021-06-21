NASHVILLE — The Tennessee gas price average fell 3 cents over last week, the largest week-over-week decrease so far this year.
The state average is now $2.85, which is 4 cents less than one month ago and 96 cents more than one year ago.
“Despite the latest increase in demand, many motorists are not seeing significant pump price jumps due to increasing stock levels, which have significantly built over the last four weeks,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “During this same period, the Tennessee gas price average has declined three cents.”
Quick facts
- 93% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.
- The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.62 for regular unleaded.
- The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.11 for regular unleaded.
National gas prices
Increasing gasoline stock levels have helped to keep gas prices mostly stable across the country. On the week, 40 state gas price averages held steady or saw fluctuation of only 1 to 2 cents. This helped the national average decrease by a penny since last Monday, down to $3.07 today.
According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, total gasoline stocks sit at 242.9 million barrels, which is a 9-million-barrel surplus compared to the same week in June 2019.
Stock levels have increased in line with refinery utilization rates, which are up to its highest rate since January 2020. Demand is also trending higher. In EIA’s latest report, demand increased by nearly 1 million barrels per day to 9.3 million barrels per day.
Last week, crude oil jumped to $72 per barrel, but decreased by $2 per barrel at Friday’s close. If crude prices trend at this or a lower price point for a sustained period, that would help to minimize jumps at the pump through the end of this month.
Today’s national gas price average is more expensive on the month (+3 cents) and the year (+95 cents).
National oil market dynamics
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased 60 cents to settle at $71.64.
Although a stronger dollar helped to limit price gains at the end of the week, crude prices fluctuated last week, between $70 and $72 per barrel, due to optimism that vaccine rollout will continue to help crude demand recover.
Additionally, EIA’s latest report revealed that total domestic crude supplies decreased by 7.4 million barrels to 466.7 million barrels last week, helped to bolster crude prices. For this week, crude prices could continue to climb, especially if EIA’s next weekly report shows another decline in total domestic crude supply.
Tennessee regional prices
- Most expensive metro markets: Memphis ($2.90), Johnson City ($2.90), Morristown ($2.88)
- Least expensive metro markets: Chattanooga ($2.75), Cleveland ($2.76), Clarksville ($2.79)