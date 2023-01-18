NASHVILLE — Last week, gas prices across the nation continued to fluctuate, and Tennessee was no exception. 

According to AAA, the average gas price in Tennessee has crept up 2 cents, settling now at $2.99 per gallon. The new price is a 23-cent increase from last month, but 3 cents less than one year ago.

