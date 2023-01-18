NASHVILLE — Last week, gas prices across the nation continued to fluctuate, and Tennessee was no exception.
According to AAA, the average gas price in Tennessee has crept up 2 cents, settling now at $2.99 per gallon. The new price is a 23-cent increase from last month, but 3 cents less than one year ago.
"Oil prices continue to be the biggest factor influencing pump prices right now," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "While we are still seeing downward pressure on our pump prices from lackluster gasoline demand, increasing crude oil prices are causing our gas prices to continue to trend higher. Drivers will likely continue to see prices fluctuate further this week."
As the seventh least expensive market in America, 68% of Tennessee’s gas stations charge less than $3 per gallon. For regular unleaded, the lowest 10% of prices are $2.96, and the highest 10% are $3.31.
Typically, the erratic weather and short daylight hours of January keep drivers off the roads and lowers the demand for gasoline. However, as unease regarding the threat of a global recession faded, oil prices rose, and so did the national average price per gallon.
The price has seen a 5-cent increase since last week, now at $3.32. The cost has risen 17 cents since last month, and only 1 cent since last year.
According to the Energy Information Administration, the demand for gas did not see any significant change last week, increasing minimally from 7.51 million barrels per day to 7.56 million. Additionally, total domestic gasoline stocks increased from 222.7 million barrels of crude oil to 226.8 million.
WTI increased by $1.47 at the end of last Friday’s formal training session, settling at $79.86. And, as a result of China’s increased quotas for oil purchases this year, the market signaled that the demand for crude oil may be higher than anticipated. This week, crude oil prices may continue to rise if the market sees more signs that demand and price will increase.
Tennessee’s most expensive metro markets include Jackson, Johnson City and Memphis, all falling at an average price of $3.04. The least expensive markets include Chattanooga at $2.91, Clarksville at $2.92 and Cleveland at $2.97.