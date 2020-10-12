Local photographer and Times News contributor Tim Cox snapped a picture of this wild pheasant near Gate City recently. Cox managed to snap several pictures before the colorful game bird fled off into the woods. Marty Silver, park ranger at Warriors Path State Park, said pheasants are not native to our region or even our continent. Rather, the birds are native to China and parts of Asia. ‘Sometimes people raise them and they escape and go wild,’ Silver said, noting that starlings are native to Europe and English sparrows are native to England, yet both can be found in our region. ‘We’ve got a fair number of non-native animals and plants in our local flora and fauna that’s just sort of gotten out there,’ he said.