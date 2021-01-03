By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — The Model City received just over $249,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding last year, with a majority of the money spent so far going toward helping the homeless.
The CARES Act was a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that struck the nation last spring. The act included $300 billion in one-time payments to individual Americans, $260 billion in unemployment benefits, $669 billion in small business loans, $500 billion in loans for corporations and $340 billion to state and local governments.
According to Jessica McMurray, the community development planner for the city, Kingsport received $249,332 through a round one grant to assist in addressing the impact of the pandemic. To date, approximately $170,000 of those funds has been earmarked or spent, with roughly $76,000 left unallocated.
Here’s a breakdown of how the money has been allocated/spent:
• $100,000 to provide hotel rooms for up to 15 weeks for street homeless in an effort to help contain and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This took place during the summer at Americourt Hotel. According to McMurray, that money has been spent.
• $25,000 to cover the cost of meals for the homeless staying at the hotel and for those staying overnight at the Salvation Army. McMurray said the money has been set aside and will be used to reimburse the Salvation Army for these expenses.
• $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank, which provides more than 4,000 meals each month to people living in the greater Kingsport area. According to city records, the food bank also provides meals to schoolchildren in the area, given how schools were shut down during the pandemic.
— $20,000 for personal protection equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies as needed to homeless people and homeless service providers in town. This allocation was recently approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its December meeting.
Jessica Harmon, the assistant to the city manager, said these funds will be spent on an as-needed basis beginning after the first of the year.
“We did a public notice, ran it in the newspaper and we let the United Way know we have this money,” Harmon said. “As they get contacted about COVID cases, (organizations) needing help with cleaning, they’ll direct those agencies to us.”
Homeless service providers can also go straight to the city and request a reimbursement for PPE and cleaning supplies, Harmon said.