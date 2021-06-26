KINGSPORT — If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be a Kingsport firefighter, now’s your chance.
The Kingsport Fire Department is once again hosting its Citizens’ Fire Academy later this summer. The academy will take place at Fire Station 1 (130 Island St.) on Thursday evenings from Aug. 8 to Sept. 26.
The eight-week class was created more than 20 years ago to give citizens an inside look at the department — how it operates on a day-to-day basis — and to educate people on the responsibilities, skills and special training of firefighters.
While in the academy, you’ll receive hands-on training and real-life experiences with live-fire exercises, fire prevention, tactical rescue, extrication, Haz-Mat response, protective clothing, hiring practices, training, public education and fire investigation.
You’ll get to go into a smoke-filled room in full firefighter gear and attempt to locate a body and drag it out. You’ll also get to use the fire hoses, rappel down a tower and go on ride-alongs with the firefighters.
“Often the interaction our citizens have with the KFD is when they are in a desperate situation and in need of help,” said Barry Brickey, public education officer for the KFD. “The Citizens’ Fire Academy can help show the other side of the department and the training, skills and dedication our firefighters have to serve our city.”
LEARNING THE ROPES
Alderman Darrell Duncan went through the academy with a couple of his fellow aldermen two years ago, saying the experience was a great opportunity to see what Kingsport’s firefighters do on a daily basis.
“It gives you a different perspective on what they face every single day,” Duncan said. “And from an alderman standpoint and budget perspective, it helped me understand their certain needs when it comes to equipment and vehicles.”
Alderman James Phillips also went through the academy with Duncan, saying it was one of the most enjoyable experiences he’s had as an alderman.
“I came away with not only a new appreciation of what these heroes do, but a greater knowledge of why they do things a certain way,” Phillips said. “Every night was a new adventure. While I really loved rappelling off the tower I think my favorite experience was watching a simulated burn and understanding how a fire gets out of control so quickly.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION
If you want to participate in the Citizens’ Fire Academy, you must fill out a participation form and return it by July 26. The forms are available at Fire Station 1, by email at genelady@kingsporttn.gov and online under the Citizen’s Fire Academy button at www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/fire-department.
Completed forms can be mailed, faxed or returned to the Kingsport Fire Department, 130 Island St., Kingsport, TN 37660. The fax number is (423) 224-2528. Ride-along release forms will be available for completion at the first class session.
Due to class size limitations (15) and the number of requests, all requests may not be granted. Due to the physical nature of some classes, some members may want to consult a physician before participating. You must be at least 18 years old to participate.
The Kingsport Fire Department Citizens’ Fire Academy will culminate with a graduation dinner at Station 1 featuring a firefighter meal. Each participant who completes the academy will receive a commemorative certificate and a shirt displaying their accomplishment as a graduate of the academy.
For more information about the academy, contact Gene Lady: genelady@kingsporttn.gov or Barry Brickey at (423) 224-2820 or brickey@kingsporttn.gov.