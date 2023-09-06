BRISTOL — They climb to remember.
They climb to never forget.
Nine years ago, a group of Tri-Cities firefighters banded together to pay tribute to the fallen firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001 in the World Trade Center towers. They hoped to raise money and try to make a difference.
“The first year, we had a little over 100 climbers and it has grown ever since,” said Andrew Catron, Kingsport firefighter and event organizer.
The 9th Annual Tri-Cities Memorial Stair Climb will take place this Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. It is being presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.
The theme this year is “Never Forget.”
Those who participate will climb the grandstands at Bristol Motor Speedway for steps equal to 110 stories, representing the number of floors in the Twin Towers.
The event is expected to draw more than 700 climbers, Catron said, far more than when it started.
The first years of the event were hosted at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. Catron said the idea came from when he and other area firefighters for years would go to other cities across the United States and participate in similar events.
Then the idea came they wanted to do something at home and try to make an impact at home.
The idea flourished.
Last year, the event raised more than $74,000 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and, overall, since its inception the event has raised more than $300,000, Catron said.
The event draws all types. Catron said there will be plenty of first responders at the event, some firefighters wearing turnout gear, some law enforcement officers and emergency responders wearing their uniforms.
There will also be Crossfitters, scouts and church groups involved, Catron said.
He said one highlight is a retired New York City firefighter who is more than 80 years old, who always comes and climbs with them.
“We just appreciate them showing up and paying tribute,” Catron said.
The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m. Late registration for the event begins at 7 a.m. The climb will start at 9:30 a.m. and should last until 1 p.m.
The climbs proceeds go to benefit the FDNY Counseling Services Unit. Any money leftover also helps fallen firefighters' families, who's loved one may die in the line of duty.
The memory of the World Trade Center falling will be on the forefront of those who climb, watch or support.
“This event allows us to honor the memory of those who served on 9/11 so that we all ‘Never Forget’ the importance and impact of their sacrifices,” said Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.
Catron said he hopes the event continues to grow. It is currently in the top five annually of stair climb participation and money raised. He said that is remarkable that a rural community is able to provide so much support. But he said it also shows the love of the Tri-Cities Community.
“Through this event, we reiterate our pledge to ‘Never Forget” and extend an invitation to all to unite with us — be it through climbing, cheering or supporting — as we pay homage to the unyielding spirit of our first responders,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway.