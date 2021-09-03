ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a memorial fire truck muster and car show.
The association is teaming up with the East Tennessee Fire Historical Society, a chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America, for a daylong event — complete with a memorial service — on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Sayrah Barn in Hawkins County.
The 9/11 Memorial Fire Truck Muster and Car Show gets underway with registration from 9 to 11 a.m. and judging from noon to 2 p.m.
Admission and registration are free. However, donations are encouraged.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the HCVFA and the ETFHS.
Concessions will also be available.
Paying tribute
The 9/11 memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. It will include guest speakers and a tolling of the bell. It will honor three Tennesseans from the Knoxville area who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.
A special “We Did Not Forget” T-shirt bearing the names of Tennesseans Tim Haviland, Tony Karnes and Rob Lenoir, will be available for purchase. The shirts are $15 each.
Fire truck and car show
Fire apparatus, including the 1959 Oren Little Squirt, a 1920 Obenchain-Boyer, a 1975 CF Mack and a 1975 Olds Cutlass are among the vehicles preregistered for the fire truck muster and car show. Event registration on site will run from 9 to 11 a.m. There is no registration fee.
Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 100 registrants.
Judging will be from noon to 2 p.m. with awards for oldest motorized fire apparatus, best appearing antique motorized (fire department owned/privately owned by ages), best appearing antique ambulance, best appearing antique fire chief’s car, best appearing antique brush truck and best appearing hand- or horse-drawn apparatus. There are will be special awards for longest distance transported (department/private) and longest distance driven (department/private). There will also be several best of brand awards, as well as the best of show for both cars and fire trucks.
The People’s Choice Award will also be presented.
Little Squirt a big hit
One entry sure to draw attention is the 1959 Oren Little Squirt, owned and exhibited by the Herman family. It was the first antique vehicle registered for the event.
According to a press release, the vehicle was manufactured by Oren Fire Apparatus Company in Roanoke, Virginia, when the company’s president, Francis Brigham, was contacted by his brother, Dave, about building him a mini fire truck. As the story goes, Dave was running for national commander of the American Legion and was brainstorming ideas to draw attention to his campaign. Francis, an engineer, first sketched out the mini fire truck on paper. Then he acquired a three-wheel postal carrier vehicle from the Cheston L. Eshelman Company of Baltimore. The craftsmen at Oren took the three-wheel chassis, stripped it and custom built a mini fire truck based on Francis’ sketch.
The first outing for the unit was in 1960 to the American Legion National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, to spearhead Dave’s campaign and appear in the big parade. Show attendees will notice the lettering, “B.B.C.V.F.D.,” which stood for “Boost Brigham Club Volunteer Fire Department.” The campaign didn’t pan out, but Little Squirt is still a hit at fire truck musters and car shows all these years later.
The Sayrah Barn is located at 4144 U.S. Highway 11-W on the very eastern end of Rogersville, near Surgoinsville.
To learn more about the show, email the committee at [email protected].