BIG STONE GAP — “Trail of the Lonesome Pine” opens June 23 as it recreates John Fox Jr.’s depiction of Appalachian mountain life at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries.
Trey Stidham, who has performed in the cast of Virginia’s official outdoor drama, takes the director’s chair for the first time as “Trail” opens its 60th season with a veteran cast at the June Tolliver Playhouse stage.
Stidham, who directed a production of “Steel Magnolias” in 2022, said the board of Lonesome Pine Arts and Crafts asked him to take the helm for “Trail” this year.
“That’s a big undertaking, but I give all of my artistic drive and passion and credit to this place,” said Stidham. “The ‘Trail’ has always been something more to me, so I was like, ‘Of course, yes, please.’”
“Trail” got its start with Big Stone Gap resident Barbara Polly, who worked to adapt John Fox Jr.’s novel of the same name to an outdoor production. Over the past 60 years, the play became Virginia’s official outdoor drama as it told both a love story between mountain native June Tolliver and mining engineer Jack Hale and the impact of the coal boom on the people of Appalachia.
“It’s been a very awesome experience directing this,” said Stidham. “I think that our veterans and one new family have fallen into place. The cast is pretty top-tier, experienced, know the story and love the story. That helps tremendously.”
Evan O’Quinn as Jack Hale and Hadassah White as June Tolliver have played the roles of the play’s central love interests and leads before, Stidham said.
“They have fantastic chemistry,” Stidham added.
The play’s longtime house band, the Hillbilly Hippies, returns this year, Stidham said, and the play will include 15-20 songs to add to the play’s period atmosphere.
“Music is the driving force, and it enhances the storytelling of the outdoor drama,” Stidham said. “It highlights our musicians and this cast that not only are actors but are all wonderful singers.”
“Trail of the Lonesome Pine” runs June 23-Aug. 12. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, with the box office opening at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Tolliver Playhouse box office. Reservations and group ticket purchases can be made at the Trail of the Lonesome Pine website.