Sandra Byington

Sandra Byington proudly displays the plaque she received for participating in 50 state bowling tournaments.

 Contributed

Sandra Byington had been to so many Tennessee State Women’s Bowling Tournaments that she figured nothing could faze her.

But she wasn’t prepared for what happened last weekend in Chattanooga.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you