Sandra Byington had been to so many Tennessee State Women’s Bowling Tournaments that she figured nothing could faze her.
But she wasn’t prepared for what happened last weekend in Chattanooga.
Byington made her 50th appearance in the state tournament and was presented with a plaque commemorating the achievement.
“It almost made me cry,” she said.
The 82-year-old Kingsport native and multisport athlete has been bowling since the early 1960s. She never planned on becoming a bowler, and she certainly never dreamed of reaching such a milestone.
Byington’s journey into bowling began in 1962 when a friend encouraged her to take up the game.
“I don’t know why I even got started,” she said with a laugh. “This lady that I worked with wanted to know if I’d bowl in a league and I was for it. And I kept it up.”
Byington was working at the telephone company at the time, and she would get off work at 8 o’clock, the same time her league began play at the old Bowl Mor lanes.
“You had 15 minutes to warm up and then the league started,” she said. “A lady I worked with had my ball and my shoes on the lane when I got there and then I was ready to bowl. And at the end of that year, which was my first year, they were doing the top 10 averages for trophies. And they said, ‘This young lady has no idea what she’s done.’ I was in 10th place with a 130 average.
“I didn’t know what I was doing. That was the very first year.”
It began a love affair with the game that has lasted a lifetime.
Byington had participated in 48 consecutive state tournaments and was on her way to 50 in a row when the coronavirus came along. One tournament was canceled in its entirety because of the pandemic and another was canceled part of the way through, before she had a chance to compete, so No. 50 had to wait until this year.
Byington said the friendships she’s made along the way have made her years on the lanes special.
“I have made so many friends,” she said. “And I have recruited some bowlers to become Senior Olympic participants. I have two girls that were bowlers and I got each of them playing softball and volleyball during the Senior Olympics.”
Byington also bowled in numerous national tournaments in places such as Las Vegas and Reno.
“And I went to California with the Senior Olympics just to play volleyball,” she said. “I bowled in Reno twice. That’s where they built the National Bowling Stadium, so that was kind of like my Super Bowl.”
Byington’s first state tournament was in 1971, when the event was held in Kingsport.
“I really didn’t know what was going on then, but the next year we went to Nashville and I’ve been going ever since,” she said.
Along the way, she’s had to make some tough choices to continue her streak. Years ago, she missed the baccalaureate sermon when her son was graduating from high school.
“We didn’t know exactly when we would be put in for the state tournament, but we could not pick our times,” she said. “The weekend that I was going to the tournament was when my older son had his baccalaureate sermon. They had it on Sunday and I was somewhere else bowling. My mother took his brother and went, and my mother kept saying, ‘I can’t believe your mom is missing this; I can’t believe your mother would go bowling.’ Finally, my 15-year-old said, ‘But Mamaw, mom’s a pro.’ ”
Byington, who laughs while telling the story, said she had no regrets at the time.
“It’s something I have to do every year,” she said.
Byington, who retired from the Times News after 20 years in the classified advertising department, admits her bowling average, which had been as high as 173, has diminished as she’s gotten older.
“One of the reasons I’ve stayed with it, and I don’t mean to brag, I was just a good bowler,” she said. “But I’m not now. It’s about all gone. I’ve had a lot of things happen and some surgeries, different things that have caused my bowling average to go down.”
There were no state championships in the cards for Byington, but she’s placed in the big event several times. Anyway, it’s never been about winning or losing. Simply competing in the tournament became a big part of her life and she became a big part of the tournament.
“I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” she said. “I’m happy I got to do it.”