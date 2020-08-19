BLOUNTVILLE — Of the 40 inmates in the Sullivan County Jail who were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, 29 (nearly 75%) were positive for the novel coronavirus, Dr. Stephen May confirmed to the Times News on Wednesday.
May is medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
Results on 10 Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office employees who were tested Tuesday were pending, May said, and the Tennessee Department of Health is partnering with local officials to conduct facility-wide testing at the jail this weekend.
May said the 40 inmates who were tested on Monday all had symptoms associated with COVID-19.
On Monday the jail housed 756 inmates. It is certified to house 620. May said sheriff’s office employees total about 150.
The testing of the 40 inmates and 10 employees came after a jail employee tested positive for COVID-19 this past weekend.
It was the first case of COVID-19 reported in connection with the jail. As with any positive case reported in the county, each case associated with the jail will be contact traced by health department staff, May said.
The sheriff’s office issued a press release on Monday afternoon about the employee testing positive and other employees and some inmates showing symptoms associated with the virus.
According to the release:
• The Sullivan County Jail’s medical staff is working with any inmates that exhibit symptoms, and the inmates are in quarantine as a precaution.
• Potentially exposed staff members were isolating themselves at home, and testing of those employees was being coordinated by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
• The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has continued its screening protocols that began in April for new inmates coming into the jail. This screening process includes the completion of a health and travel questionnaire and a temperature reading.
• Employees have also had required temperature readings administered when reporting to work.
• The health and safety of inmates and staff members is of utmost concern to the sheriff’s office. The agency continues to follow the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for cleaning and disinfecting, and anyone that has contact with inmates is required to wear a mask.
• Masks have been provided to inmates and incoming arrestees to the jail. Hand sanitizer is not provided; however, sinks are available in jail cells for inmates to wash their hands.
• While social distancing might be more difficult for inmates, jail officials said, inmates do have enough room to not be right next to one another.