ABINGDON — The Rapha Foundation (RAPHA) has announced a donation of $25,000 designated to the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund managed by United Way of Southwest Virginia.
The Rapha grant will help with long-term recovery efforts for those who face property damage due to flooding on July 28. Mark S. Vanover, executive director of the Rapha Foundation, explained why RAPHA is eager to help.
“The Rapha Foundation is concerned with all issues that affect the quality of life of residents of Southwest Virginia, especially those in the city of Norton, Wise and Dickenson counties,” said Vanover. “We are delighted to partner with United Way of Southwest Virginia in efforts that protect and foster the health and education of Southwest Virginians.”
“We are beyond grateful for the Rapha Foundation’s generosity and support of the families impacted by recent flooding,” said United Way of Southwest Virginia President Travis Staton. “These funds will be critical to the efficacy of the recovery process in Wise County.”
The Wise County 2022 Disaster Relief fund is entirely separate from other disaster relief funds currently managed by UWSWVA.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
See unitedwayswva.org for more information about donating or volunteering for those affected by flooding throughout the region.