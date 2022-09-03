Local news

ABINGDON — The Rapha Foundation (RAPHA) has announced a donation of $25,000 designated to the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund managed by United Way of Southwest Virginia.

The Rapha grant will help with long-term recovery efforts for those who face property damage due to flooding on July 28. Mark S. Vanover, executive director of the Rapha Foundation, explained why RAPHA is eager to help.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

See unitedwayswva.org for more information about donating or volunteering for those affected by flooding throughout the region.