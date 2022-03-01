KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a 22-year-old man who has been missing for almost two weeks.
Jacob Lee Webb is a white male who is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs around 150 pounds, authorities said. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
Authorities said he was reported missing on Saturday by a family member who said that he has been out of contact for almost two weeks.
Anyone who sees him or who may know his current whereabouts is asked to contact detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.KingsportTN.gov/City-Services/Police-Department/Contact-Police