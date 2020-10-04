Editor’s note: Humberto Collazo, a member of the Sullivan County Count All Neighbors Census Committee, shares his thoughts about the importance of being counted.
If you haven’t filled out your 2020 census, you have just a few more days to complete this important task. And it takes only a few minutes to do.
The results of the 2020 census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are invested into our communities every year for the next decade. That funding shapes many important aspects of every community, no matter the size, no matter the location, no matter who you are.
Programs that impact the education of our children, the care of our elderly and the infrastructure that will be with us for decades to come — these are all affected by the results of the census. Think of just how easy it is to influence this process. Participate, fill out your form, or help somebody else fill out their form. We can collectively make a big difference for years to come.
It is essential that everyone is counted in the 2020 census in order for our entire community to be accurately represented. And while you are required by law to participate, the Census Bureau is also required by law to protect your answers. Your responses are used only to produce statistics. The Census Bureau does not disclose any personal information.
Finally, the census is available in many languages (si, también en Español) and you can respond online, by phone, or by mail. The process is quick and secure. We want all of our neighbors to be counted in the 2020 census.