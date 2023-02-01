Laurel Clark holds a picture of her son, Lain. She died in the Columbia space shuttle disaster 20 years ago. Her brother-in-law Dave Clark lives in Kingsport and her husband, Jonathan, has also opened a business here.
Laurel Clark, who died in the Columbia space shuttle disaster 20 years ago today, poses with her husband, Jonathan, and son, Lain. Her brother-in-law Dave Clark, a businessman and former alderman, lives in Kingsport, and Jonathan has also opened a business in the region.
Twenty years ago today, Laurel Clark and six other astronauts died as the space shuttle Columbia deteriorated around them as it reentered the Earth’s atmosphere.
Clark had a Kingsport connection. She had visited the city and area several times, as her brother-in-law, Dave Clark, has roots here.
Since her death, her husband, Jonathan, has even started establishing himself locally, setting up a lake and mountain lodge in Hawkins County as he continues also to live near Houston.
“If I could leave, I’d be there all the time,” Jonathan said.
Maybe Laurel would have too. But that will never be known.
At 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2003, the spacecraft came apart and scattered debris over East Texas, killing all of the crew. It was the worst spacecraft disaster since the space shuttle Challenger blew up on ascent in 1986.
Laurel left behind Jonathan, who was a former U.S. Navy captain and NASA flight surgeon, and her son, Lain.
Jonathan said the first few years after his wife’s death were the hardest. Sometimes he would wander around their home and yell, “Laurel, where’s my socks?”
Of course, there was no answer.
“Everything in life has some grief component to it, and the best way for me is to find a positive and move on, so that’s what I try to do,” Jonathan said.
Dave, Jonathan’s brother, has a well-established connection in Kingsport. He has been involved in real estate for years in the area and also served on the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
He was also one of the first to arrive in Houston 20 years ago to help support his brother after that fateful day.
When the shuttle broke up, Dave was on a flight to Houston within hours and arrived at Jonathan’s home the same day. He said he is still amazed at how he did it.
But, in some ways, Laurel is still here.
Lain was 8 years old when his mother died.
When he grew up, he had a daughter.
He named her Laurel.
He said like his wife, little Laurel is feisty and loves to swim.
Today, Jonathan said he will be in East Texas, visiting with the same people who helped recover the debris and the bodies of those who died. He said after the accident, he and others bonded on that day.
He said they were reverent and respectful in their treatment of the remains. That still sticks with him.
“They are wonderful people,” he said.
Jonathan said he and Laurel had been in the Navy together for years. During that time, they had seen a lot of death. He said it still shocked him to see the Columbia come apart during those early morning hours.
But he can still take comfort.
“Dying for your country, there is no greater honor,” he said. “She died loving what she was doing with people she loved.”