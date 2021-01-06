The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Wednesday, Jan. 6:
Statewide
• 114 new deaths and 7,588 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 7,381 deaths and 625,237 cases.
• 88% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered,” up from 87% a day earlier.
• New deaths by age: 45 in the 81-plus group; 36 in the 71-80 group; 22 in the 61-70 group; six in the 51-60 group; four in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• 16 new deaths, bringing the eight-county region's pandemic total over 700 for the first time, to 705.
• 494 new cases.
• New deaths by county: seven in Washington; five in Carter; and four in Sullivan.
• New cases by county: 151 in Sullivan; 121 in Washington; 97 in Greene; 52 in Carter; 41 in Hawkins; 19 in Unicoi; 11 in Johnson; and two in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 1,200 in Washington; 1,156 in Sullivan; 763 in Greene; 521 in Hawkins; 515 in Carter; 164 in Unicoi; 99 in Johnson; and 42 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 20.28% of the 29,875 new test results reported on Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 32.2% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.