Susan Bishop of Kingsport recently placed 13 U.S. flags along the east side of Gibson Mill Road, between Millpond Street and Old Gibson Mill Road, in remembrance of 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26 while helping civilians evacuate. The flags are just past the roundabout turnoff from Gibson Mill to Holston Valley Medical Center. As a mother who lost her daughter when she and her dog were killed from being hit by a car in California in February, Bishop said she put up the flags to honor and remember the military members in front of some Airbnbs she operates along Gibson Mill Road. Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one Army soldier were “killed (Aug. 26) as the result of an enemy attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations,” according to an Aug. 28 press release from the Department of Defense. The neighborhood also has a community garden, building murals and participated in a storm drain painting project this year, Bishop said.
13 U.S. flags fly in Kingsport for 13 dead service members
Rick Wagner
Reporter
