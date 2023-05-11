featured 12-year-old falls from school bus CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email May 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 12-year-old boy fell from a Sullivan County school bus Wednesday and was flown to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the boy fell at 4:51 p.m. on Hickory Tree Road. It was not clear how the child fell and an investigation is ongoing, the release stated. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Transportation Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Southwest Virginia is for lockers: Appalachia unveils new public engagement project at Powell River Trail By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com Highest returns: Officials cut ribbon for Union Primary School classroom addition By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com Sullivan Budget Committee hears of tax adjustment proposal for schools By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com City announces road closures for Racks by the Tracks From staff reports Street resurfacing work begins in Orebank area From staff reports Carson-Newman inducts five into Robert Reedy Bryan Society during Spring Commencement From staff reports Watch now: Tusculum graduates almost 250 at Saturday spring commencement By RICK WAGNER rwagner@sixriversmedia.com Wise County School Board passes provisional budget By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com Warbirds come to Tri Cities Airport May 25-28 From staff reports Kingsport school board recommends proposed $111.1 million draft 2023-24 budget By RICK WAGNER rwagner@sixriversmedia.com ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.