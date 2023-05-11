Local News Logo

A 12-year-old boy fell from a Sullivan County school bus Wednesday and was flown to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the boy fell at 4:51 p.m. on Hickory Tree Road.

