GATE CITY – Broadband internet access will soon reach every area of Scott County, thanks to a multimillion-dollar investment announced on Monday.
Bette Brand, deputy undersecretary for USDA Rural Development, announced that Scott County Telephone Cooperative (SCTC) was awarded $9 million in grant funds to build and deploy high-speed broadband internet in the county. SCTC will also pitch in $3 million of its own funds, for a total investment of $12 million.
“With this investment,” Brand said, “Scott County Telephone will connect 7,496 people, 416 farms, 97 businesses, a fire station, a town hall and two educational facilities to high-speed broadband internet in Scott County, Virginia.”
Project details
The funds were announced during a press conference Monday morning at the SCTC service center in Gate City. Bill Franklin, executive director of SCTC, said these funds, together with previously awarded funds, will ensure broadband is available throughout the county in five years.
“That was one of my goals before I left,” Franklin said, “and that was a goal of our board of directors. … They tell me that all the time that we need to make sure that we can get a fiber connection to everybody in Scott County, and after today, we can say it’s going to happen.”
Congressman Morgan Griffith of Virginia’s Ninth District also spoke during the press conference, noting that “all of those folks are now going to have not only some kind of service, but they’re going to have state-of-the-art, top-shelf service, up to a gigabyte of service available to them.”
Addressing the need
Brand said there are 21 million people in the U.S. without a workable internet connection, and 80% of those people live in rural or tribal lands. Brand said robust, modern infrastructure has become a necessity, not an amenity, especially during the pandemic.
“I look forward to announcing more of these critical investments from Round 2 of USDA’S ReConnect program in the coming weeks,” Brand said. “USDA will continue to work under the direction of President Trump and Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue to ensure all Americans have access to high-speed internet connectivity, because we know that when rural America thrives, all America thrives.”
Terry Kilgore, District 1 representative in the Virginia House of Delegates, added, “This is just one of the announcements that have occurred in Southwest Virginia, because there are a lot of other areas that are going to be getting these awards.”