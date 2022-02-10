KINGSPORT — The call came in to 911 just before 8 a.m.
A caller said he was in the bathroom of Volunteer High School with a handgun and was going to start shooting in the gym.
The Hawkins County director of schools later said a “sea of blue lights” descended on the campus on Aug. 10, 2021.
Among that sea were officers from the Kingsport Police Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
“Obviously, the call turned out to be false and originated from Canada,” Capt. Andy Seabolt, public information officer for the SCSO, said. “However, many different agencies responded to assist in another jurisdiction.”
Authorities later apprehended a Canadian teenager, who is facing a barrage of charges in connection with the “swatting” incident.
However, local law enforcement agencies say the response to the Volunteer call shows the amount of cooperation among them.
Although there are lines on a map between cities and counties, sometimes those boundaries do not matter.
Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, said Kingsport police have authority within the city. The SCSO, however, has authority throughout the entire county, as its overall law enforcement body.
“In practice, though, KPD handles things inside the city and SCSO handles things in the more rural parts of the county outside the city limits,” he said.
That does not mean they still do not help each other or pursue a crime that’s been committed on either side of the line.
Patton said it is not uncommon for the two agencies to pass through each other’s jurisdictions in the course of official duties or investigations. If KPD officers see they are going outside the city limits, it’s common for them to notify the sheriff’s office or vice versa.
“We would certainly not stop an investigation just because a suspect crossed some invisible line on a map,” Patton said.
Even state law allows authority for city police officers outside city limits.
According to Tennessee Code Annotated, the “police authority of all incorporated towns and cities shall extend to a distance of one mile from the lawful corporate limits.”
The law states it is “for the suppression of all disorderly acts and practices forbidden by general laws of the state.”
Seabolt said the two agencies work well together and routinely share vital information about missing persons, stolen cars or suspicious activities.
The KPD and the SCSO, along with other local agencies, have mutual aid agreements and train together on a regular basis.
“There are plenty of times that both agencies work together when incidents occur close to the city limits,” Seabolt said. “There are not issues in crossing jurisdictional boundaries to investigate something that’s occurred.”