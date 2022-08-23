Local news logo

WISE — A treatment that local health care workers say has proven effective in treating early- onset COVID-19 is about to get harder to find and more expensive.

Teresa Tyson, CEO of The Health Wagon, said Monday that monoclonal antibody infusions have been “100% effective” in helping treat patients who have contracted the virus.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video