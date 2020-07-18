The second, and final, round of grants from the Local Business Recovery Fund has been processed. In all, 48 local businesses will receive funds from money raised through the support of businesses and private donors in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
“We have been incredibly moved by the generosity and response that we’ve received from local partners who understand how important the Local Business Recovery Fund program was for our regional economy,” said Andy Dietrich, the organizer of the Local Business Recovery Fund Drive. “This second round of awards represents a substantial addition of critical funds that we hope will help stabilize so many important regional businesses. Our committee teams have worked very hard to process the hundreds of applications we’ve received, and I am very proud to have been a part of this process.”
New awards exceed
first round totals
The second round of awards totals $153,484, which exceeds the first-round amount of $98,650. Overall, the initiative raised $253,150, with 68 companies receiving a grant. Virginia-based companies received $108,750 while Tennessee companies received $144,400.
Grants to Virginia
companies include:
A Likely Yarn, Abingdon; Crooked Cabin Properties, Abingdon; Griffin’s Why Not Clothing, LLC, dba Studio 6, Bristol; Jai Jalaram Krupa Inc. dba Knights Inn Glade Spring, Glade Spring; Magic of Massage Inc., Bristol; New China House, Marion; Park Avenue Academy of Cosmetology, Wise; Past Time Antique Emporium, Marion; Signature Salon, Bristol; Stone Mountain Adventures, Norton; The Outlet Store, Grundy; Innovative Graphics & Design, Norton; J&N Tool and Supply, Bristol; Olive Branch Day Spa, Clintwood; Pocahontas Off Road dba Real McCoy Cabins, Pocahontas; Powers Fitness dba Body Works Fitness and Training Center, Abingdon; White Birches Inn, Abingdon; Mountain Sports Limited, Bristol; and Mountain Empire Gymnastics, Bristol.
Grants to Tennessee
companies include:
A Clean Connection of Tri Cities, Kingsport; Bob’s Dairyland, Roan Mountain; Braeden’s BBQ, Kingsport; Center Street Grill & Smoke House, Kingsport; Connect Outdoors, Johnson City; Highrise Medical Supply, Johnson City; Mountain Empire Comics, Bristol; TasteBudz, Johnson City; Taylor Made Grooming Lounge, Greeneville; The Station at 19e, Roan Mountain; The Wooden Hanger, Kingsport; Wood Service Center, Kingsport; At Your Services, Elizabethton; Boone Lake Marina, Piney Flats; Burleson Transport, Elizabethton; Fanatics 101, Johnson City; KDBlaine Enterprises dba Downtown Yoga Center, Johnson City; Kindermusick Room, Jonesborough; Linnaea Gardens, Jonesborough; King’s Sport Axe House, Kingsport; Merle Norman Elizabethton, Elizabethton; Mountain River Guides Inc. dba USA Raft Adventure Resort, Erwin; North Main Audio Customs, Greeneville; Pennyman’s Dinner, Johnson City; Plant Palace and Gifts, Erwin; Plaques, Etc., Kingsport; Bolton Ventures dba Quantum Leep Trampoline Sports Arena and Badl Axe Throwing, Kingsport; Simple Elegance, Jonesborough; Sports Image, Inc. Kingsport.
“Our allocations committee did an exceptional job of reviewing every application we received and working to ensure all those that submitted requests for grants were given fair consideration,” said Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. “This program has been very rewarding for myself and my peers, and seeing how our community partners responded to the needs of our region has made me very proud to call this area my home.”
Local businesses and sole proprietorships that are locally operated were eligible to apply for a grant in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties in Tennessee and Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties along with the independent cities of Bristol and Norton in Virginia. Grants were provided in order to help those businesses involved in arts, entertainment or recreation, accommodation and food services, retail trade, or the manufacturing sectors that have been deeply impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This second wave of grants signifies the conclusion of the Local Business Recovery Fund.