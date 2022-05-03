KINGSPORT — Downtown Kingsport business and property owners can now look for financial assistance through a new downtown development loan program in the Model City.
The Northeast Tennessee Economic Development Corporation along with the Downtown Kingsport Association announced the Downtown Loan Program on Monday. According to a press release from the DKA, the financial opportunity was designed to enhance regional businesses through equipment purchases, building renovations or building purchases.
“We believe this adds yet another important funding tool in the toolbox for those small businesses, entrepreneurs and investors who add so much life and vibrancy to our downtown community.” said Greg Perdue, Kingsport market president for First Horizon Bank and president of Downtown Kingsport Association. “When you combine this new loan fund with the existing façade grants and other funding streams already in existence, we are providing potential business owners with every reason to invest in downtown Kingsport.”
Local businesses can partner with their bank of choice and leverage funding through the loan program, the release said. There are also funds available for direct loans up to $25,000.
For more information, go to netedc.org.