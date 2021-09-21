On Sunday the Kingsport Times News will take readers to both sides of downtown Bristol, with a special focus on dining, entertainment and shopping along historic State Street, the dividing line between the Tennessee and Virginia sides of the Twin City. We'll give you parking tips and how-to info for keeping track of upcoming entertainment options, and two reporters will spill details on what they "purchased" on a daily "budget" of $200 each.
Live music, unique dining and shopping, old and new, await visitors to Bristol's historic downtown
J.H. Osborne
Reporter
