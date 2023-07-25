BIG STONE GAP — Tyler Hughes and some fellow banjo players gathered on the front “porch” of Mountain Empire Community College’s Dalton-Cantrell Hall to enjoy the summer warmth and pick a few tunes.
That session was repeated in several classrooms across campus Tuesday as the 18th annual Mountain Music School entered day two with groups of kids and adults learning the finer points of banjo, autoharp, guitar, bass, fiddle, mandolin and dulcimer.
“We’ve got more than 120 registrants and 19 instructors this year,” Hughes said as he worked with his students on a couple of tunes from the Scott County area. “We took off 2020 because of the pandemic, and we had less than 100 students in 2021 and 2022, but it's good to be back where we were before around 2019."
Nico Bright, 13, said he was taking Hughes’ banjo class in part because his family plays bluegrass and old-time country music.
“One, I like it,” Bright said of the banjo, “and two, they say of you can play the piano you can play any instrument.”
Mitch Roberts said his daughter Elizabeth — an accomplished banjoist — helped prepare him for MMS this summer.
“About a month before I came here, she actually drilled me on 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken?'” said Roberts. “Tyler said, 'We’ll get you back up there.'”
While several of the MMS students are local, Harrison Corthell came from New York City.
“Tyler told me about it through TikTok,” Corthell said, laughing with Hughes. “Tyler’s my banjo teacher.
“It’s always really inspiring how much talent these kinds of events bring together,” said Hughes. “Not just with the staff but with the students. Most of these folks play at least as a hobby and a lot of our younger students are getting together, and they come from our Junior Appalachian Musician programs nearby. They’re just building on the skills they’re learning in other places, too.”
Hughes, who has worked as an MMS instructor or coordinator and an MECC adjunct music instructor for the past 10 years, first played as a student starting in MMS’ second year.
Hughes recently took the helm of the Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, and he said programs such as MMS and Junior Appalachian Musicians in the region’s schools are helping keep traditions of bluegrass, old-time and country music part of the region’s culture and attraction.
Hughes invited the public to attend the MMS closing concert Friday at 1 p.m. at MECC’s Phillips-Taylor Hall.