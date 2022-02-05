KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. said Friday it will begin restarting some operations not affected by the Jan. 31 shutdown from a steam line rupture, and some restarting processes may be visible over the next few days.
At the same time, the city of Kingsport released a new audio clip that came in from Eastman on Monday when the rupture occurred.
In a media release, the company said there will be some planned venting of steam at its location.
“Steam venting and steam clouds are a normal part of steam power used to run our operations,” the release stated. “These processes may be audible to the surrounding community, but there is no cause for concern since this is a normal part of the restart process.”
Eastman suffered what it deemed a “steam line failure” on Monday at about 7:30 a.m. The rupture led to a loud boom, vibrations across the area and a large plume that shot into the air, spraying debris into neighborhoods close to the plant.
The company on Monday that asbestos had been found in the debris.
Eastman then sent out cleanup workers throughout the week in hazardous material suits to collect debris and wash cars and houses near the plant.
Several state agencies have said they are monitoring the situation and awaiting reports from Eastman on what occurred at the plant and if there are any residual effects.
In the media release, the company did not say how long the restarting process would take.
The company also warned that some flaring might be visible, but that is also a normal part of operations.
“There is no cause for concern,” the statement read.
The city released a new 911 call Friday that was made from the Eastman Fire Department to the city’s Fire Dispatch. The call was inadvertently “bounced” to an administrative line.
The call starts with a person asking for a response from the Kingsport Fire Department.
“Can you send me a response to building 86, please?” the caller asked.
“Building 86? Has there been an explosion?” the dispatcher asked.
“Yes,” the caller responded.
“What exploded?” the dispatcher asked.
“Not sure yet,” the caller responded.
The dispatcher asked what is needed.
“Right now, just an engine and a captain,” the caller responded.