Meagan Tedder (pictured left), vice principal of Lighthouse Christian School, and Stephanie Griffin (pictured right), branch manager and librarian for the Scott County Library, pose with a plaque for the new library.
Students at Lighthouse Christian School reach for books on the shelves at their new library.
Contributed/Lighthouse Christian School
Vice Principal Meagan Tedder reads "Another Monster at the End of This Book" to students after presenting the library to the students for the first time.
KINGSPORT — Students at Lighthouse Christian School were surprised to start this school year with something they didn’t have before — a library.
Vice Principal Meagan Tedder revealed the new addition on Wednesday, a project that has been months in the making.
According to Tedder, this is the first official library at the school in its 42-year history. The school was founded by Bishop G.D. Peter to provide a safe environment and Christian education to children in the area.
She said the library accumulated 3,300 book donations in a little over two months ahead of the grand opening.
“Building this library has been a labor of love,” said Tedder. “The creation of our library was spearheaded by Stephanie Griffin, an alumna of Lighthouse Christian School and the librarian and branch manager of the Scott County Public Library. Stephanie spent countless hours setting up procedures, procuring donations, cataloging and organizing books, and making unique decorations for our library.”
Griffin got creative for decorating the library knowing they were on a tight budget.
“I decided to make the art myself using found objects as a creative way to give the students a new perspective,” Griffin said. “I hope that the art, along with the books in the library, will inspire everyone to look at words – and the world around them- in a different way.”
Volunteers spent the summer tagging, cataloging and transporting books and materials from each location. Two of the volunteers, Tim Griffin and Joe Tedder, even worked to make custom-built bookshelves for the new library.
“We are so grateful to each of them, and the other wonderful staff and parents that volunteered as time allowed, for the love and devotion they poured into our students with this project,” mentioned Tedder. “The creation of this library will be an invaluable resource to our dual enrollment students and a source of inspiration and creativity to our younger students.”
Griffin mentioned how happy she was to be a part of a project that makes reading accessible for future generations of the community.
"I am so thankful to all the public and school librarians in our region that rallied behind us with donations to help create our library, and to the parents of students who gifted us new books from our Amazon Wishlist,” said Griffin. “We were blessed to receive over 3,300 book donations for our library to get us started. I look forward to seeing how it continues to grow."
Lighthouse Christian School is located at 145 Shipp Springs Road. It is home to 105 students, a brand-new preschool addition and 12 staff members. For more information about Lighthouse Christian School, visit https://lcskingsport.com/.
