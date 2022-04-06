KINGSPORT — Books overflow on the shelves in the children’s library. The elevator is tiny and breaks down frequently. The front doors are so heavy that anyone pushing a stroller, on crutches or in a wheelchair can’t open them.
That is the picture of the Kingsport Public Library painted by the current manager of the facility.
There is a plan to correct those problems and make the library better, though, Chris Markley, manager of the library, said.
“We have a plan for $4.7 million to renovate the building in its existing footprint,” she said.
Markley addressed the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday night to talk about potential library renovations.
The library, which lies in a former U.S. Post Office building built in 1931, has been in the same building since 1961. Renovations were done in 1981 and 1993, Markley said.
“Since then, it is basically the same building,” she said.
There was a renovation conducted on the children’s library. Markley said at that time that part of the library was dark, dank and depressing. The renovation helped, she said. It made it more attractive, but there are still problems.
There are problems all across the library, she said.
The children’s space is too small, and it is constantly crowded. The book shelves are overflowing, and there are currently about 19,500 books. That can be deceiving. A community this size should have a children’s library of at least 30,000 books.
Programming is also a problem in the library.
“We are constrained by our programming space,” she said. “We have one auditorium, and when it is full, we cannot do anything else.”
During the mornings, the library does children’s programming. By noon, the library switches to adult programming, but there is a swap out of all the chairs. After that is done, Teen Time starts and chairs are swapped again.
The library constantly has problems with its elevator. It breaks down and, since it is so old, it’s hard to find parts, and when parts are found they are expensive.
“The elevator is extremely, extremely old,” Markley said.
The library also finds itself not complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act because of heavy doors.
If renovations take place, the library could relocate temporarily while the renovations are under way.
Markley said the renovations would make the library a more inviting space with more room for the children’s library, a new elevator, new doors and a large patio on the fourth floor to give patrons a quiet and inviting space.
The BMA is currently looking at how to spend $5 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The library work is one of several projects being considered.
The board is set to decide more about the money in May when the funds come in. Board members will also be planning for this year’s capital improvement budget at that time.
Alderwoman Betsy Cooper, who sits on the library board, said she felt that helping the library improve was a worthy cause.
“There is something there for every person in the community,” she said. “Whether they choose it or not is up to them.”